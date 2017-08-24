Golf Academy of America Announces Fall Series Roadshow Events

Golf Academy of America offers an education unlike any other, and we are hoping that our Fall Series Roadshow will help get the word out about how we can help students find success in the $76 billion golf industry.

Golf Academy of America announced today the continuation of its National Roadshow with its Fall Series events. From September through October, Golf Academy of America will be visiting four cities in four different states.

At each of these events, interested potential students will learn about Golf Academy of America, the oldest and largest two-year college specifically designed for the golf industry, and will have the opportunity to hear from golf professionals as they speak about how this specialized education benefitted them.

The first event will be held on September 28 in Edison, New Jersey. Following that, Golf Academy will travel to Denver, Colorado on October 5, Virginia Beach, Virginia on October 19 and Nashville, Tennessee on October 26.

Each event will be held at a Topgolf facility. In addition to an informational session on educational and career opportunities in a changing golf industry, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in contests. Hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks will be served at all events as well.

“Golf Academy of America offers an education unlike any other, and we are hoping that our Fall Series Roadshow will help get the word out about how we can help students find success in the $76 billion golf industry,” Golf Academy of America National Director of Operations Steve Newman said. “We’ve had a great response at similar events in the past, and we are looking forward to meeting everyone who attends.”

Golf Academy of America has campuses in five of the country’s premier golfing locations: Myrtle Beach, Phoenix, Orlando, Dallas and San Diego.

For a listing of the Fall Series Roadshow events or to register for one of Golf Academy of America’s campus open houses, visit https://www.golfacademy.edu/about-golf-academy/golf-events/.

About Golf Academy of America

Golf Academy of America (formerly the San Diego Golf Academy) is the largest and longest-running two-year golf college in the world. Golf Academy of America's 16-month program balances classroom studies, practical experience and comprehensive understanding of both the game and the business of golf. Campuses are located in San Diego, Phoenix, Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Dallas. For more information, call 800-342-7342 or visit http://www.GolfAcademy.edu. Golf Academy of America schools are owned and operated by the Education Corporation of America.