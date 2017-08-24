Best Sanitizers, Inc. Best Sanitizers, Inc. will be at booth 4206, helping attendees identify the best solutions for reducing pathogens in their facility.

Best Sanitizers, Inc. will attend the upcoming Process Expo tradeshow from September 19th-22nd in Chicago, Illinois. More than 600 food processing and packaging exhibitors will be on the tradeshow floor promoting products and services created for food processing professionals. Best Sanitizers, Inc. will be at booth #4206, helping attendees identify the best solutions for reducing pathogens in their facility.

Best Sanitizers will present their complete line of hand and surface hygiene products, which includes their Alpet® brand of E2-rated hand soaps, E3-rated hand sanitizers, and D2-rated surface sanitizers. These products are designed specifically to meet the tough requirements of the food processing industry. Whether a plant is preparing for an audit or simply improving their current sanitation program, Best Sanitizers’ customers can feel confident in the products they’re using.

In addition to presenting their established line of products, Best Sanitizers will be introducing the new Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer to the attendees of Process Expo. This product is aimed at food processors and food handlers in need of a surface sanitizer without quaternary ammonium. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is an effective cleaner and sanitizer for hard, non-porous food contact and non-food contact surfaces, and can be used throughout the entire processing plant.

Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is a ready-to-use, no-rinse sanitizer. It is highly evaporative and ideal for water sensitive equipment and dry processing environments. Food safety professionals can clean and sanitize surfaces with this product, which saves time and adds convenience. On pre-cleaned food contact surfaces including non-porous waterproof gloves, Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer kills 99.999% of the following bacteria in 60 seconds: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Escherichia coli O157:H7, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes, Enterobacter sakazakii and Vibrio cholerae. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer kills 99.9% of tested bacteria in 10 seconds on pre-cleaned, non-food contact surfaces, including non-porous waterproof footwear. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer can also disinfect pre-cleaned, hard, non-porous surfaces when used as directed. It is NSF listed, and Kosher, Pareve and Halal certified. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer will fill an immediate need with the many processors, packers, manufacturers, and growers, who are looking for a quat-free sanitizer.

Best Sanitizers, Inc. carries a wide variety of products designed to help food processing and food service companies reduce cross-contamination including, sanitizing hand soaps, hand sanitizer sprays and foams, surface sanitizers, industrial cleaners, boot scrubber units and footwear sanitizing systems. Best Sanitizers also carries the largest selection of dispensing options in the industry. Can’t make the show? Visit: http://www.bestsanitizers.com for complete product information and video demonstrations.

About Best Sanitizers, Inc:

Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing industry with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, industrial cleaners, and surface sanitizers available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment designed specifically for the food processing industry, including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, stainless steel racks, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. These products are used in over 9,000 U.S. food processing facilities. Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer, and continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions.