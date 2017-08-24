WebRezPro Property Management System By integrating two critically important systems, our clients can now fully leverage powerful technology to make smart decisions quickly and gain greater competitive advantages in the market.

World Web Technologies Inc. (WWT) is pleased to announce the integration between WebRezPro, its cloud property management system (PMS) for hotels, and IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the leading provider of revenue management solutions and advisory services.

Powered by advanced analytics and more than 28 years of innovation in hospitality technology, IDeaS’ cutting-edge revenue technology equips clients with a clear vision into property data through pricing, forecasting and optimization strategies, giving hotels greater control over business performance. The two-way integration between IDeaS and WebRezPro PMS allows information to be transferred between the systems automatically, allowing for improved accurate demand forecasting, appropriate pricing and inventory management in every situation.

“As technology partners, finding innovative ways to drive higher profits for our mutual clients is always our top priority,” said Joseph Martino, senior vice president for IDeaS. “By integrating two critically important systems, our clients can now fully leverage powerful technology to make smart decisions quickly and gain greater competitive advantages in the market.”

The integration allows WebRezPro to automatically push daily availability, rate and reservation information to IDeaS, which in turn automatically sends analytically-derived pricing and inventory decisions to WebRezPro. The automated process saves hoteliers valuable time by eliminating the need to enter the data into the systems manually.

“We are proud to partner with IDeaS to offer our mutual customers a time-saving process to automatically update demand forecasting and pricing within WebRezPro,” said Frank Verhagen, President of WWT. “Our goal to optimize our customers’ time and streamline processes is always at the forefront of our minds, and the interface with IDeaS is a great match.”

About IDeaS Revenue Solutions

With more than 1.5 million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and with nearly three decades of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 9,500 clients in 111 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers with insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing.

IDeaS empowers clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures – from single entities to world-renowned estates – by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue.

IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities – not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.ideas.com.

About WebRezPro

WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system saves lodging operators time and boosts revenue by streamlining and modernizing front desk and back office operations. Bringing the benefits of the cloud to 1,000+ properties in 40 countries, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an Internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit http://www.webrezpro.com.