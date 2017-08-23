SAE Detroit Section to Showcase 2018 Ford Expedition Vehicle Event

The Vehicle Event for the 2018 Ford Expedition offers our Detroit Section members a glimpse at how Ford applies its global vehicle development expertise into redesigning an SUV mainstay in the industry... - Tim Haurin, 2017 SAE Detroit Section Chair

SAE Detroit Section will host the 2018 Ford Expedition Vehicle Event on Thursday, September 7 at the Ford Conference & Event Center, 1151 Village Rd., Dearborn, Michigan.

The program begins with a social hour hosted by Magna International at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m. Presenters will include David Filipe, Vehicle Line Director – North America Truck/Sport Utility Vehicles/Commercial Vehicles, Ford Motor Company; Todd Hoevener, Chief Program Engineer – Expedition, Ford Motor Company; Ali Jammoul, Engineering Director, Vehicle Components and Systems Engineering, Body on Frame Vehicle Applications, Ford Motor Company; and Mike Kipley, Vehicle Engineering Manager – Expedition, Ford Motor Company.

“The Vehicle Event for the 2018 Ford Expedition offers our Detroit Section members a glimpse at how Ford applies its global vehicle development expertise into redesigning an SUV mainstay in the industry, packing it with new and modern features that render long road trips enjoyable for the whole family, while still achieving significant overall vehicle improvements such as decreasing overall vehicle weight by up to 300 lbs,” said Tim Haurin, 2017 SAE Detroit Section Chair.

Tickets are $45 for SAE members, $65 for non-members and $20 for SAE student members. To register or for more information, visit http://www.sae-detroit.org or call (248) 324-4445 ext.1. Table sponsorship is available for $650, which includes a table of 10. Registration will close on Tuesday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m. There will be no onsite ticket sales.

ABOUT SAE Detroit Section

SAE International was founded by a small group of mobility-industry pioneers in 1905. SAE Detroit Section was established in 1911 and is one of SAE International’s largest Sections with 8,000 members from Southeastern Michigan and Northwestern Ohio, including metropolitan Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, and Toledo. The fundamental purpose of SAE Detroit Section is to generate local activities that extend SAE International’s benefits to members in this geographical area. To achieve this, various vehicle meetings are presented each year, as well as technical meetings, tours and social events. To promote awareness for future members, the Section provides support to SAE International’s student organizations at eight local universities. Additionally, individual members are active participants in educational programs for K-12 students such as A World In Motion (AWIM). For more information about the SAE Detroit Section of SAE International visit http://www.sae-detroit.org. For more information about SAE International, please visit http://www.sae.org.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting more than 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

** Editor’s Note: Representatives of the media are welcome to attend this

event free of charge, however, pre-event registration is required.