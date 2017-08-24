PowerSchedule allows users to group offerings in Dynamics 365 by type and location, providing a granular view of all services and programs across their entire business.

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, recently released a new add-on for Microsoft Dynamics 365, PowerSchedule. The intuitive and robust solution allows users to schedule service offerings, register contacts and leads as attendees, and manage their classes, sessions and registrations all from within Dynamics 365.

With PowerSchedule, users define custom requirements for individual sessions in Dynamics 365 such as facility, programs and classes. Each extension is then configured to include the required resources needed to fulfill a session. This includes items such as Staff Members, Rooms and Equipment. If all resources are available, contacts and leads are able to register for a session as an attendee.

“PowerSchedule allows users to group offerings in Dynamics 365 by type and location, providing a granular view of all services and programs across their entire business” says Dean Jones, Senior Vice President at PowerObjects. “With this insight, users can quickly view the availability of staff members and service locations all within Dynamics 365.”

PowerSchedule is one of thirty-one add-ons that PowerObjects has developed to enhance marketing automation and productivity for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users. Like all PowerPack add-ons, a free 30-day trial of PowerSchedule is available for download on the PowerObjects website.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.