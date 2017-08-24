LimeBike, the nation’s leading dockless bike sharing service provider, today announced the launch of its Lime Advisor Network with business luminaries, including the Honorable Michael Nutter, former Mayor of Philadelphia and former President of the United States Conference of Mayors; Ed Baker, former vice president of product and growth at Uber; David Spielfogel, co-founder and managing partner of Ekistic Ventures; and Arne Croce, former San Mateo City Manager. Members of Lime Advisor Network will work alongside LimeBike executives to steer the start-up in its efforts to improving urban mobility through dockelss bike sharing.

“We are proud to welcome top technology and government leaders as partners in the launch of the Lime Advisor Network,” said Toby Sun, CEO and co-founder of LimeBike. “Together with our advisors, we will collaborate with more communities across the U.S. to provide an environmentally-conscious and fun solution to their existing transportation issues.”

LimeBike launched the Lime Advisor Network with a vision of fostering a productive relationships with local governments across the country. The company has already worked closely with local officials to deploy in eight U.S. cities and seven university campuses, making LimeBike the most broadly adopted dockless bike sharing program in the country.

“I am excited to join the Lime Advisor Network as LimeBike shares my passion for providing communities with safe, accessible and affordable transportation options,” said Ed Baker, former vice president of product and growth at Uber. "After successfully scaling an alternative transportation company, I am looking forward to helping LimeBike expand its innovative bike-sharing solutions across the country.”

"There's a reason LimeBike is the first dockless bikeshare company to deploy successfully in a U.S. city: they have the right mix of innovative technology, on-the-ground experience, and collaborative approach to government to be effective," said David Spielfogel, co-founder and managing partner of Ekistic Ventures. "Having deployed expensive docked systems in Chicago, I'm excited to see the industry evolve to be more agile, affordable and scalable. I look forward to helping LimeBike become an integral transportation provider that solves a critical problem for cities."

LimeBike also welcomes two former public officials to its Lime Advisors Network, including the Honorable Michael A. Nutter, Philadelphia’s 98th mayor, who served two terms in the nation’s fifth largest city, along with longtime local Bay Area resident Arne Croce, who served as San Mateo City Manager for 18 years.

"LimeBike revolutionized the ease with which cities can deploy world-class bike share systems at no cost to taxpayers,” said the Honorable Michael Nutter. “I am delighted to be part of the Lime Advisor Network and support a company that integrates seamlessly into urban transportation systems to provide a last-mile solution that is truly equitable and efficient."

For a video of LimeBike in action, click here.

Download the LimeBike press kit here.

About LimeBike

LimeBike aims to revolutionize mobility in cities and college campuses by empowering communities with a greener, more efficient, and affordable transportation option that also improves urban sustainability. By partnering with local key stakeholders and systematically deploying a fleet of smart-bikes that are enabled with GPS, wireless technology, and self-activating locks, LimeBike will dramatically improve urban mobility by making the first and last mile faster, cheaper, and healthier for riders. Funded by Silicon Valley’s leading VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, LimeBike is based in San Mateo, CA. Learn more at limebike.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Schmidt

TRUE Communications

chris@trueoverdrive.com