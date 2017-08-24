Farewell to Contracting Industry Legend, Jim Abrams

Jim Abrams, The World's Greatest Contractor "[Jim's teachings] allowed us to take a business operating at black zero ... to become a $35MM business.” — Vaughn Goettler, Right Time Air

For the past four decades, Jim Abrams has shared his wisdom to help contractors rise out of the struggles, failures, and depression to become multi-millionaires. He has invented or been at the epicenter of every major industry leading change for the past 40 years. Jim will be closing his career and revealing his final thoughts on what it takes to succeed in contracting today, and how consumers demands are changing the industry. His final public appearance will take place on October 27, 2017 at 3:00 pm at the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World.

Registration at http://www.WorldsGreatestContractor.com before September 27, 2017, is free. Afterward, tickets can be purchased on a first come, first serve basis for $997 per attendee. The first 100 registrations will receive a free copy of the new-and-improved book from Mr. Abrams, packed with valuable insights and actionable steps to running a successful business. Attendees will be automatically entered to win a four-hour personal business building consultation with Jim Abrams. There will also be a drawing for a private tour of Jimmy Hiller’s $100 million contracting business facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jim Abrams has impacted a significant number of HVAC contractors’ lives and is considered to be the greatest residential service contractor in the world. Visit https://www.worldsgreatestcontractor.com/#impact to see a chart depicting The Abrams Impact, which outlines Jim Abram’s years of accomplishments throughout the industry.