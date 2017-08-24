The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America lists 25 attorneys from the Phoenix office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Additionally, one Phoenix attorney was named “Lawyer of the Year,” and the firm was top-listed in the Public Finance Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation, and Venture Capital Law practice areas state-wide in Arizona and in the Phoenix metro market. The firm was also top-listed nationally for Entertainment Law, Corporate Law, and Government Relations.

Brian H. Blaney is listed as “Lawyer of the Year” for Securities Regulation. Only one lawyer in each practice and designated metropolitan area is recognized as a “Lawyer of the Year.”

This year, more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys from across the firm’s U.S. offices are listed in the publication, with 26 of the firm’s attorneys named “Lawyers of the Year.” For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is top-listed by Best Lawyers for having the highest number of attorneys listed.

According to the Best Lawyers website, attorneys are selected based upon a peer-review process, in an effort to capture a general consensus from leaders in the legal field regarding their peers’ accomplishments and capabilities.

The Phoenix Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed in 2018 Best Lawyers in America are:



Benjamin Aguilera – International Trade and Finance Law

Brian H. Blaney – Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation, Venture Capital Law

Mary E. Bruno – Employment Law – Management

Rebecca Lynne Burnham – Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law

Michael Cafiso – Public Finance Law

David D. Cleary – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy

John E. Cummerford - Copyright Law, Patent Law, Technology Law, Trademark Law

William R. DeHaan – Public Finance Law

Gerald L. Fellows – Litigation – Patent, Patent Law

Karl A. Freeburg – Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law

Harry J. Friedman – Tax Law

Robert M. Goldich – Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Brigitte Finley Green – Public Finance Law

Jean E. Harris – Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation

Robert S. Kant – Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation

Leslie A. Klein – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Bruce E. Macdonough – Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

Kevin J. Morris – Banking and Finance Law, Real Estate Law

James M. Nelson – Employment Law – Management

Pamela Overton Risoleo – Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Gil Rudolph – Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law

Brian J. Schulman – Litigation – Securities, Securities Regulation

Jeffrey H. Verbin – Banking and Finance Law, Equipment Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law

E. Jeffrey Walsh – Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate

Quinn P. Williams – Corporate Law, Franchise Law, Venture Capital Law

The “Top Listed” designation is given to the firm that has the most listed lawyers in a particular location and practice area. The recognition is based exclusively on number of listed attorneys, according to Best Lawyers. Greenberg Traurig was top listed in both Arizona and the Phoenix metro area in the following practice area:



Public Finance Law

Securities/Capital Markets Law

Securities Regulation

Venture Capital Law

Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was also top listed in the Phoenix metro area in the following practice area:



Banking and Finance Law

