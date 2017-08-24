MediVet Biologics Robert Sigman, CEO of VGP said, “Veterinary Growth Partners is excited to partner with MediVet Biologics. We strive to bring the best products and services in our industry to members at significant savings. MediVet’s products are best in class.

Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP), a veterinary membership group with over 4,000 independent veterinary hospital members, helps practices accelerate their goals, growth and business success. VGP offers its members numerous benefits including preferred pricing, dedicated practice coaches, robust education for various job roles in the hospital, marketing tools, and some of the most impressive practice management tools in the industry. VGP has selected MediVet Biologics as a preferred vendor to provide its member hospitals access to innovative biologic treatments including advanced Stem Cell and Platelet Rich Plasma therapies for degenerative diseases in animals.

To date, over 12,000 animals have been treated with MediVet Biologics ActiStem™ stem cell treatment. ActiStem™ is the only US based animal stem cell treatment to be tested in a university randomized, double blind, placebo controlled trial.

In addition to regenerative medicine, Veterinary Growth Partners clinics will have access to K9-ACV™, an immunotherapy vaccine designed to be an affordable option for canine cancer. The two organizations will provide education to the network of progressive veterinarians via innovative labs and learning experiences.

This signifies a continued shifting dynamic in pet healthcare with a focus on personalized and innovative medical treatment options being sought out for pets. Robert Sigman, CEO of VGP said, “Veterinary Growth Partners is excited to partner with MediVet Biologics. We strive to bring the best products and services in our industry to members at significant savings. MediVet’s products are best in class. We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

“Pets are family members and their human families demand access to the same innovations and quality of care available in human medicine. We are here in the marketplace to provide our veterinary customers those options. Our partnership with VGP will continue to assist us in driving our mission to assist millions of animals across the globe”, said Jeff Baker President of MediVet Biologics.

About MediVet Biologics

MediVet Biologics is a global leader in innovative medical solutions for the animal health market. The company has a portfolio of products and services to include regenerative medicine and immunotherapy for canine cancer. For more information please visit: http://www.medivetbiologics.com

About Veterinary Growth Partners

Veterinary Growth Partners is a membership organization for innovative veterinary practices. We bring you tools, templates, and cost-saving programs to grow your profit. To learn more about VGP, please visit: http://www.vgpvet.com