CloudLinux releases WHMCS plugin for provisioning Imunify360 licenses

CloudLinux, the maker of the leading operating system for hosting providers, announced today the release of the CloudLinux Licenses for WHMCS add-on for provisioning the Imunify360 licenses. Imunify360 is an all-in-one, automated security solution with self-learning capability and a centralized management dashboard supported by four types of licenses for defending various VPS, dedicated, and shared server offerings.

With the CloudLinux new WHMCS add-on version 1.2.0, currently in beta, hosting providers can provision and terminate all types of Imunify360 licenses, suspend and unsuspend them, and view license details. Their customers are also able to view the Imunify360 license details.

“The Imunify360’s all-encompassing security has made the offering very appealing to both the end users and the hosting providers and making it easier to manage is our goal,” said Igor Seletskiy, CloudLinux CEO. “WHMCS is the leading, all-in-one client management, billing and support solution for hosting providers, and customers can now automatically provision the Imunify360 licenses right within it.”

Imunify360 is the next-generation, hands-off security solution developed specifically for Linux web servers. It utilizes a six-layer approach to provide total protection against threats, including distributed brute force attacks, the most common type of attack for web servers.

To learn more, visit http://imunify360.com.