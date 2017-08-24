Granbury Solutions Receives 2017 Inc. 5000 and Fast Tech Honors

Granbury Solutions It’s nice to be recognized on these growth lists - but it’s more fun to do what we do for our customers everyday - Tom Bronson, CEO

Granbury Solutions received honors from both the 2017 Inc. 5000 and Tech Titans FastTech awards. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list and 5th consecutive year on the North Texas Tech Titans FastTech list.

“We are excited to have received both of these honors again in 2017,” said Tom Bronson, President and CEO of Granbury Solutions. “Being a part of the retail and hospitality technology landscape and serving both north Texas and clients all over the world, Granbury is passionate about delivering exceptional technology solutions to enrich the lives and businesses of our customers. It’s nice to be recognized on these growth lists - but it’s more fun to do what we do for our customers everyday.”

While FastTech, a Tech Titans Award, recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in North Texas, the Inc. 5000 is an annual list that recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the entire US. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

About Granbury Solutions

A leading provider of technology to the wine, pizza, delivery, specialty coffee, quick serve and casual dining markets, Granbury Solutions provides the Thr!ve POS, Coffee Shop Manager, and vinSuite technology solutions. Granbury also serves the specialty retail market with Nova POS. Learn more about Granbury Solutions at http://www.granburysolutions.com.