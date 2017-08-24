IVANS Rating Services Grows More Than 50% Year to Date

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, today announced its IVANS Rating Services has grown more than 50% year to date. Recent insurer adoption of IVANS Rating Services includes Hartford, Nationwide, Pekin Insurance, Foremost Insurance and Acuity.

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange, connecting insurers, MGAs and agencies. IVANS Rating Services enables insurers to provide instant rates for Personal Lines within comparative raters and integrated quoting within management systems. IVANS Rating Services leverages existing rating infrastructure to offer seamless inline quoting to agents using participating agency management systems, comparative raters and other distribution platforms. Connecting directly to IVANS’ digital network of more than 30,000 agencies, this cloud-based data exchange solution ensures products are represented to the largest network of independent agencies available, while reducing time spent managing one-off agent quote and vendor integration requests.

Key capabilities of IVANS Rating Services include:



Quote distribution through a single exchange: Eliminates time and expense spent configuring, managing and maintaining multiple connections across multiple, separate systems.

Integrated quote distribution into agents’ existing workflows: Offers seamless inline quoting with agents directly within their existing daily workflows with agency management systems, comparative raters and other distribution platforms.

Leverage existing infrastructure for faster, more accurate quotes: Ensure accuracy and decrease quote turnaround times by leveraging existing systems, underwriting rules and rates through web services.

“Increasing pace of business is requiring insurers to evaluate digital strategies to reach the right agents with the right product at the right time,” said Thad Bauer, vice president and general manager of IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Rating Services enables insurers to consistently and quickly quote to the largest digital network of independent agents while eliminating time spent configuring and managing multiple rating technologies.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 30 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 30,000 independent insurance agencies and 380 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.