Unmetric, the leading brand-focused social media intelligence company, today released new research that shows how 27 U.S. CPG brands have embraced social media and the trends that have emerged in the industry over the past year.

The companies analyzed in Unmetric’s report across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram represented both household and personal care brands and include: AirWick, always, AngelSoft, Bounty, Charmin, Cottonelle, Dawn, Dial, Dollar Shave Club, Downy, febreze, Gillette, Harry’s, Huggies, Kleenex, glade, Lysol, method, Pampers, Scrubbing Bubbles, Softsoap, Windex, Ziploc, Kotex, The Honest Co., Tampax, and Tide. The insights from the report were the result from analysis of 76.7 million user interactions across 212,000 pieces of brand content.

Unmetric Discover, a searchable database of over 500,000,000 pieces of brand content, surfaced the most popular topics that U.S. CPG brands talked about on social media in the last 365 days. Laundry was used 2,200 times. #LoadsofHope was Tide’s highest performing campaign, garnering 3,564 interactions per post. Healthy was used 2,700 times as home care brands promoted themselves as eco-friendly and safe. Period was used 1,700 times, and the most engaging content from the personal care sector was from feminine hygiene brands. Diapers was used 1,100 times as brands like Pampers target new parents and parents-to-be.

With new social networks like Snapchat and some challenger social networks like Instagram, it might be tempting for some brands to try out these new platforms. However, with Facebook reporting 234 million active users in North America, and dominating other social networks in terms of user engagement, the focus for CPG brands for now should remain on Facebook. Twitter performs poorly in terms of engagement but finds a niche for answering customer questions.

Other Key Trends Include:



Brands are publishing less public content than ever.

There was a 77% drop in content published on Facebook between 2013 and 2016. Dawn virtually stopped publishing content on its Facebook page in 2016. Total posts were down by 98% in 2016 (11) compared to 2013 (474).

Interactions per post are increasing year over year.

While the amount of content published by CPG brands has fallen below 2013 levels, total engagement on brand content has increased signi cantly in terms of interactions per post. An influencer outreach campaign on Twitter in April 2016 helped Tide earn over 430 interactions per tweet - 630% higher than the average CPG brand.

Videos drive the most interactions on Facebook.

The study found that brands relied on videos to bring in the most interactions and accounted for 32% of the overall content shared on Facebook. Windex published the most shared video in the CPG sector - a video with 7,594 shares which was about a DIY snowglobe.

Brands scale back Twitter Customer Service

CPG brands fielded more than 361,000 @-mentions on Twitter in 2016, an increase of 70% since 2013 (213,000) but it has dropped from 2015. Kleenex had one of the fastest response times, replying to over 2,300 tweets in an average of 80 minutes. Harry's had the highest number of Replies (5,310) and response rates (43% of user mentions were replied to).

The full report with additional data and insights is available here.

