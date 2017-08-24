Business, Balance & Bliss: How the B3 Method Can Transform Your Career & Life Business, Balance & Bliss is an amazing and insightful book. Each page contains sage advice that I could relate to and pull instant wisdom from. I read it cover to cover during a Sunday morning and I am so glad I did.

As more Americans experience anxiety and stress in work and life, it’s more important than ever to find a way to create work-life balance.

To address this need, keynote speaker Amy Vetter has published the book, "Business, Balance & Bliss: How the B3 Method Can Transform Your Career and Life." Amy also recently shared key insights from her book in the popular TEDxCincinnati Talk: "Disconnect to Connect: The Path to Work-Life Harmony."

As a serial entrepreneur, business executive, CPA, and yoga instructor, Amy created Business, Balance & Bliss, which she coined the B3 Method, based on her unique perspective balancing her professional life and hobbies. In particular, she shares what she has learned from her own work-life balance struggles to help other people discover and align their authentic selves and inner talents with the work they do every day.

Illustrated with Amy’s life lessons and those of other business leaders, the book provides actionable tips, backed by scientific research, on how to live a more authentic, purposeful and productive life in your career and business. The book is available now on Amazon, Kindle, Nook and iBook for $15.95. More information at: http://www.amyvetter.com/business-balance-and-bliss.

TEDx Talk: Disconnect to Connect

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDxCincinnati recently brought people together to share a TED-like experience with live speakers and performers that spark discussion and connection. To complement this year’s TEDxCincinnati theme of “Connected,” Amy highlighted key topics from her book as well as shared her own personal career journey in which she discovered how to “Disconnect to Connect” to find work-life harmony.

A Rise in Stress and Anxiety

The messages Amy shares in her TEDx talk and book are particularly important as Americans reach all-time-high stress levels in an always-on work environment. Per a survey earlier this year, 80 percent of American workers feel regularly stressed about missing out on home activities due to work. The American Psychological Association has also stated that its anxiety meter reached a statistically significant increase for the first time in a decade. To add to this stress, entrepreneurs and small business owners, who manage more than 90 percent of all US businesses, work more than most often averaging 12-hour days.

“My hope is that by sharing many of my own work-life balance struggles and how I learned to overcome them that I can help others create harmony in their careers and life,” said Vetter, who lives in Ohio with her husband and two sons. “Along with my own life lessons and those of other business leaders, I try to make it easy to take the next step with practical tools, backed by scientific research, on how to slow down to better understand who you really are and how to make your career, business and life more fulfilling.”

Amy’s readers and clients agree.

"Business, Balance & Bliss is an amazing and insightful book. Each page contains sage advice that I could relate to and pull instant wisdom from. I read it cover to cover during a Sunday morning and I am so glad I did,” said Salim Omar, president of CPA Marketing Genius “Amy is also an incredibly engaging and inspiring keynote speaker who recently presented at my annual CPA SuperConference. She was one of the most highly rated speakers by my attendees and they were thrilled to receive a copy of her book to help them apply what they learned in her talk.”

