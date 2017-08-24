An under-reported aspect of widespread cloud adoption is that, for all its trumpeted benefits and efficiencies once completed, cloud migration can be fraught with considerable disruption, and delay. Moving data and applications from legacy systems can take time causing significant slowdowns and service interruptions. The IT challenges of delivering a smooth transition are considerable: how to ensure application availability and data integrity while avoiding downtime and data loss due to systems problems, outdated system state “snapshots,” loss of in-flight transactions, and other reasons.

Compounding the migration risks is the fact that certain security considerations can be drastically overlooked. The now famous image of an armored truck with its back door wide open spilling bag loads of cash in transit provides a salutary reminder of the unintended consequences. Mitigating against data loss, data breaches (loss of personal or credit card information), unsecure application programming interfaces (APIs) in a mixed or hybrid IT environment must be part of the plan. Indeed, new cloud standards for data sovereignty mean that compliance with regulatory and security requirements is essential, especially where multiple regions and countries are involved.

In a nutshell, successful cloud adoption requires that IT organizations ensure both uptime and security for migration and beyond. The business imperatives are tightly managed costs and reduced cycle times. This is where the combination of ZeroDown Software and Fortinet provide a powerful one-two punch.

On the one hand, ZeroDown’s patented and unique business continuity architecture delivers assurance of continuous uptime in an easy to manage, instantly deployable package. By enabling the migrator to run active-active instances of applications in multiple zones concurrently, it eliminates the risks of downtime and lost-in-flight transactions inherent in typical cloud migration solutions. On the other hand, Fortinet’s Security Fabric uses a multi-tenant architecture to address security concerns, protecting applications and data as they move to, through, and outside of the cloud. To deal with issues of compliance, auditing, and data sovereignty, Fortinet’s FortiCASB Cloud access security broker (CASB) can help IT organizations gain better visibility into where cloud-based applications are being used and where confidential and proprietary data is stored that could pose risks.

“Our combined technologies supply the fuel for driving rapid cloud adoption, delivering unparalleled business assurance with active-active transactions in a highly secured environment” said Keith Fukuhara, ZeroNines co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “By operating agnostically across multiple platforms, these architectures can be readily adapted to hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, shifting the paradigm to true multi-cloud operations. Every company is interested in making the shift to rapid and secure end-to-end cloud services with no downtime, and together, we are making the ability to execute this vision a reality.”

“We are pleased to welcome ZeroNines into our ecosystem of partnerships to facilitate an end-to-end solution that mitigates the risks of moving to the cloud,” said John Maddison, senior vice president of products and solutions at Fortinet. “This aligns with Fortinet’s Security Fabric strategy to extend traditional network security protection into distributed cloud environments by ensuring that protection is in place at all data entry and exit points along the way.”

About ZERODOWN® Software and ZeroNines® Technology, Inc.

ZERODOWN® Software technology provides businesses with continuous access to their company data via their Business Continuity as a Service™ architecture, protecting applications, and transactions in the event of network interruptions that would normally cripple the enterprise. They make this environment accessible through their patented Application Migration as a Service software, lowering barriers to entry on cloud applications and infrastructure by eliminating downtime and replay issues inherent in other cloud migration systems. ZERODOWN® breaks away from traditional disaster recovery by empowering organizations of any size with a new business continuity standard: virtually unbroken continuous uptime, delivered in and easy to manage, instantly deployable multi-cloud package. ZeroNines’ technology leverages and maximizes customers’ current processing and storage infrastructure by operating agnostically across multiple platforms, thereby shifting the paradigm to true multi-cloud deployment with business assurance. ZERODOWN® strategic partners include Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. For further information, please visit: http://www.zeronines.com.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 300,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com.

Press Contact:

Mike Richmond

Tel: +1 844-976-3696

mike(at)zeronines(dot)com