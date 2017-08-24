Outskirts Press Inc., a Denver-based self-publishing company, has had 15 authors awarded in the annual CIPA EVVY Awards ceremony Aug. 19, 2017, in Denver, Colorado. The company, rated the No. 1 self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, nominated 47 authors for the prestigious independent book awards and garnered 21 nominations.

Now in their 23rd year, the CIPA EVVY Awards are sponsored by the Colorado Independent Publishers Association (CIPA) and the CIPA Education and Literacy Foundation (ELF), and recognize the finest works of independent authors in dozens of book categories.

Outskirts Press authors who took 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place EVVY Awards are:

1st Place



“Gramma Darling” by Lissa Schroeder – Family and Relationships; Interior Layout/Design

“When a Woman Is in Love with God” by Darnelle Wilson – Religion and Spirituality

2nd Place



“e-love” by I.A. Nova – Fiction: Romance

“The Avant Champion” by G.B. Samet – Fantasy

“The Thundering Herd” by John E. Peltier – History

“Gramma Darling” by Lissa Schroeder – Inspirational; Juvenile Non-Fiction; Motivational

“Church Plays” by Fran Shaw – Performing Arts

3rd Place



“Dine Fine, Forget Frugal” by Chef Jonathan “Keoni” Ho – Cooking

“The Well House II: The Revenge” by M.S. Matassa – Fiction: Fantasy

“The Vicissitudes of Fortune” by Bob Siqveland – Literary and Contemporary

“Population Control: The Life and Crimes of Terryn Masters” by Amy Cottrell – Mystery and Detective

“Hidden in Liquid” by Jane Maria – Fiction: Romance

“Let There Be Spring” by Lofty Basta – Politics/Political Science

Outskirts Press hand-selects only the highest quality books for EVVY Award nomination, generally only 2 to 5 percent of the books published in any given year. These winners will now be eligible to compete in the annual Outskirts Press Best Book of the Year Award , which is determined by a vote of readers of Outskirts Press’ Self-Publishing News blog. The winner will receive a $1,500 grand prize.

