Insurance Jobs Up in July, Reports BLS

The insurance industry added 3,500 jobs in July according to preliminary numbers reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, August 4, 2017.

“Employment in the insurance industry jumped up in July after losing 900 jobs in June,” said Jay Rollins, owner of the insurance employment website InsuranceJobs.com. “Initially, the BLS reported a loss of 2,100 jobs in June, however that number has since been revised.”

Insurance now employs 2,626,900 people in the United States, with an unemployment rate of 2.0 percent. Over the past year, the sector has increased by 40,500 jobs while the unemployment rate has decreased from 2.9 percent in July 2016. “Employment in insurance has been steadily on the rise since leveling out in 2013. When job losses do occur, they tend to be infrequent and corrected in the following months,” said Rollins.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies the insurance carriers and related activities subsector, which includes positions like claims adjusters, claims investigators, insurance sales agents, and insurance underwriters, as a part of the finance and insurance sector, and of the greater financial activities supersector.

Overall, the U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July while the unemployment rate reached 4.3 percent, its lowest level since May 2001. Job gains for the month occurred in food services and drinking places, professional and business services, and health care.

