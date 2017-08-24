Financial Industry Adds 6,000 Jobs in July

Employment growth in the financial industry has averaged 12,000 jobs a month since the beginning of the year, and hasn’t reached below 10,000 since March.

The financial industry added 6,000 jobs in July, according to preliminary figures in the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, August 4, 2017.

“Financial employment growth slowed in July compared to the last several months,” said Jay Rollins, owner of FinancialJobsWeb.com, a leading career site specializing in financial job postings. “Employment growth in the financial industry has averaged 12,000 jobs a month since the beginning of the year, and hasn’t reached below 10,000 since March.”

The financial activities supersector now sits at 8,448,000 employed persons with an unemployment rate of 2.3 percent. Over the last 12 months, the supersector has added 148,000 jobs while the unemployment rate has dropped by 0.1 percentage point from 2.4 percent. “Finance and insurance, a child sector within the financial activities supersector, actually gained 8,600 jobs last month,” said Rollins. “However, some of those gains were offset by the other child sector within financial activities - real estate, rental, and leasing, which lost 2,300 jobs.”

Across all industries, the U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July while the unemployment rate reached 4.3 percent, its lowest level since May 2001. Job gains for the month occurred in food services and drinking places, professional and business services, and health care.

