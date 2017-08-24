DrinkingTutors.com: New Subscription-Based Tutoring Service Helps Prevent Teenagers from Binge Drinking

Chicago-based startup offers a simple, convenient and continuous way to teach teenagers how and why they should drink responsibly.

Happy Friends Drinking Responsibly

For less than $5 per week, we provide teenagers with the regular inspiration, guidance and tools they need to avoid binge drinking.

Chicago, Illinois (PRWEB)

DrinkingTutors.com, a startup focused on preventing teenagers from binge drinking, has introduced a subscription-based tutoring service whereby drinking-focused tutorials, or ‘drinktorials,’ are mailed directly to teenagers’ homes every week.

“We wanted to offer parents an affordable, effective and ongoing way to help their teenagers avoid the serious risks associated with binge drinking in high school, college, and beyond,” says Will Franklin, DrinkingTutors.com’s CEO.

The offer is timely, as binge drinking in American colleges and universities has evolved into a public health crisis. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), over 38% of college students binge drink on a regular basis. In addition, every year approximately 1,825 college students die from unintentional alcohol-related injuries, 696,000 are assaulted by another student who has been drinking, 97,000 are victims of alcohol-related sexual assault or date rape, and about 599,000 are injured while under the influence of alcohol.

“For less than $5 per week, we provide teenagers with the regular inspiration, guidance and tools they need to avoid binge drinking,” claims Franklin.

About DrinkingTutors.com: DrinkingTutors.com is a Chicago-based tutoring company that helps prevent teenagers from binge drinking. Their weekly, drinking-focused tutorials provide teenagers with a simple, convenient and continuous drinking-focused education.

Visit https://drinkingtutors.com/ to learn more, or to subscribe.

Will Franklin
DrinkingTutors.com
+1 (312) 253-7370
@DrinkingTutors
Drinking Tutors
since: 04/2017
Media

