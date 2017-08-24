APS Awards 2017 Upset Recovery Training Scholarship

Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), a global provider of Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT), is pleased to announce completion of the 2017 Upset Prevention and Recovery Training Scholarship course by William Romualdo, a recent graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a degree in Aeronautics.

William Romualdo was born in São Paulo, Brazil, where he developed a passion for aviation at age 9, and from then on, never wavered in his goal to become a pilot. Having just completed his B.S. in Aeronautics, William already has a distinguished aviation career in which he served as a missionary pilot for African Inland Missions and went on to become a flight instructor and an A320 captain. William became keenly interested in the APS UPRT program after noting significant gaps in the standard pilot training, specifically for pilots of Airbus aircraft, in the area of upset recovery training.

Every year, APS donates one Professional Pilot Upset Training Course, a $4300 value, to a deserving pilot currently in flight school or just starting their professional aviation career. The course provides comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), integrating academics and on-aircraft instruction to mitigate the risk of Loss of Control-Inflight (LOC-I). Because LOC-I is the number one cause of fatalities across all sectors of aviation, UPRT is critical for pilots to be fully prepared for any unexpected, time-critical flight situation that could occur in-flight. Properly delivered UPRT compliments licensing training by ensuring pilots have a deep understanding of upset causes – with critical focus on prevention – and are trained to proficiency in the often counterintuitive skills necessary to recover from a developed airplane upset.

“APS’ Upset Training changed my life as a pilot,” said William Romualdo. “Being trained correctly to face an upset can be the difference between life and death.There have been too many Loss of Control In-flight fatal accidents because pilots neither recognized their aircraft was stalled nor had the skills to recover from it. Don’t wait for an upset to happen. Train now to live.”

“Training in upset prevention and recovery is not only critical to a pilot’s ability to confidently and effectively handle an unexpected upset situation, but it also improves general manual handling skills and airmanship,” said Paul Ransbury, President of APS. “Providing outstanding pilots like William Romualdo this scholarship training opportunity is an important way for APS to give back to the aviation industry as well as accomplish our company purpose to help pilots bring everyone home safely.”

APS offers upset prevention & recovery training to all sectors of aviation: airline, military/government, corporate, owner/operator and flight schools.

2018 APS Upset Training Scholarship – apply here:http://www.apstraining.com/scholarship/

About Aviation Performance Solutions

Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), headquartered at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, trains thousands of professional pilots and instructors in comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training skill development. APS provides integrated LOC-I solutions via industry-leading computer-based, on-aircraft (jet and piston), and full-flight simulator Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT). All training is in full compliance with the Airplane Upset Recovery Training Aid, FAA Advisory Circular 120-109A on Stall and Stick Pusher Training, ICAO Manual on Aeroplane Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, IATA Guidance Material and Best Practices for the Implementation of Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, and the FAA Advisory Circular 120-111 on Upset Prevention and Recovery Training. APS is the only Part 141 Flight School certified in the delivery of complete upset prevention & recovery, stall/spin and instrument upset recovery training courses worldwide. With additional training locations in Dallas (USA), The Netherlands (Europe), and military division in Dothan (USA), APS provides global access to the highest quality Upset Prevention and Recovery Training available. http://www.apstraining.com