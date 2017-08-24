SkySwitch Deploys Software Defined Voice From SimpleWan

SD-Voice gives our resellers a number of significant advantages over other hosted providers.

Security and compliance have been hot-button issues for many months in the Hosted PBX and UCaaS market. SkySwitch is pleased to announce that it is the first major UCaaS provider to implement Software Defined Voice (SD-Voice) from SimpleWan that quickly and cost-effectively addresses these issues. Through the use of new SD-Voice features SkySwitch will gain a number of significant advantages over other hosted providers.



Unparalleled reliability with NO DROP FAILOVER in the event of a local internet failure.

Enhanced security through the creation of a VPN from the customer premise to any SkySwitch Data Center.

Voice Encryption from the customer premise to the SkySwitch Data Center, which is necessary to achieve HIPAA compliance.

“Our mission is to constantly innovate and improve our network and partner platform so that our resellers have the fastest possible pathway to profitability,” said Jayson Jones, VP of Business Development at SkySwitch. “The implementation of SD-Voice from SimpleWan enables our resellers to significantly maintain call reliability, even in the event of an internet interruption at a client site. While No-Drop Failover is a key feature enabled by SD-Voice, there are other significant improvements that come along with it, such as voice encryption and improved security.”

Brian Perdue, VP of Sales at SimpleWan commented, “Having a partner like SkySwitch, that always has an eye to the future and is constantly ready to innovate and improve, is important to SimpleWan. The communication with them and their resellers helps us to define and create the features that are needed by this market.”

The SD-Voice features are already implemented in the SkySwitch Network and Platform. They are ready for use by any SkySwitch Reseller with SimpleWan appliances deployed at their customers’ sites. A video recording of the presentation that introduces SD-Voice for the SkySwitch platform can be found here or at the SkySwitch YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCocSv-0W3Ay5pJdOiHNj7Vg.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch (http://www.skyswitch.com) is a US-based, next-generation communications platform provider. SkySwitch delivers a comprehensive white label communication service and back office support to our resellers. This enables our resellers - communication, telecom, IT service providers - to offer a branded, cloud-based, Hosted PBX Service and unified communications and collaboration services (UCCaaS) to their subscribers without the requirement to invest in or manage the platform from which the service is offered. The SkySwitch platform includes not only the infrastructure to deliver feature rich voice, video, text and fax communications, but also all operational and business support systems necessary for a reseller to experience rapid growth and profitability. This includes billing, carrier services, DID porting services, and regulatory compliance.

About SimpleWan

SimpleWan (http://www.simplewan.com) is a subscription and hardware based firewall designed for small, medium and enterprise level businesses that allows them to improve overall connectivity. That means improvements to overall traffic speed, VoIP call quality, security and general IT cost and maintenance. SimpleWan is a wholesale product for service providers that deploys network equipment of any kind on their customer's premises. Our goal is to provide reliability, and the tools to troubleshoot broadband technology quickly in real time when services go down. We have many unique add-on services that lower the cost to manage hosted subscribers. Our mission is to bring all these tools and services at a wholesale level to content and service providers and lower their overall customer churn.