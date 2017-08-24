[The XPRTs are] invaluable for anyone using, making, or writing about tech products.

Device speed affects the things users do every day—from researching a purchase to tackling a school project to editing photos or displaying complex graphics. The XPRT Selector helps consumers, developers, manufacturers, and reviewers find the right XPRT tools. And those XPRT tools help everyone see how well different devices handle the common tasks they do every day.

“Using the XPRT Selector is easy,” said Bill Catchings, CTO. “You just dial in your search parameters, and the XPRT Selector highlights all the XPRT tools that meet your needs. It may point you to the Weekly Tech Spotlight for comparison shopping, WebXPRT for general performance evaluation, or a host of other XPRTs that tackle more specific tasks.” Along with choosing the best tools for each scenario, the XPRT Selector also explains the purpose and capabilities of each tool.

All the XPRT tools have one thing in common: they help take the guesswork out of device evaluation and comparison, making them invaluable for anyone using, making, or writing about tech products.

Spin the XPRT Selector wheel at facts.pt/the-xprt-selector

