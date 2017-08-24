Security breaches from within content are now occurring with alarming frequency. There can be significant repercussions from data that has been exposed, ranging from hefty fines to irreparable brand damage.

Concept Searching, the global leader in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software is pleased to announce the seventh webinar in its 2017 Expert Webinar Series, ‘Eliminate the 49% of Documents that Contain Data Breaches’, taking place on Wednesday, September 13th 2017.

Security breaches from within content are now occurring with alarming frequency. There can be significant repercussions from data that has been exposed, ranging from hefty fines to irreparable brand damage.

Identifying and protecting data before breaches occur is the only way organizations can be certain that their content is protected. Most organizations are unprepared for this type of attack.

Security tools don’t help when they work after the fact. Proactive identification of unknown security exposures that exist must occur as content is created or ingested.

This webinar explores the current state of data security across all industries, and examines tools to successfully meet the ensuing challenges.

Attendees will understand how to prevent data breaches:



Security challenges and risks, and how to address them

Data breach targets, such as email, mobile, shadow IT, collaboration, and provisioning

Demonstration of how to solve the problem of potential data breaches

Benefits of a proactive approach

Advice on how not to get hacked

About Concept Searching

Concept Searching is the industry leader specializing in semantic metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management. Platform agnostic, Concept Searching also has a Microsoft Gold Application Development competency, and offers a complete suite of SharePoint and Office 365 solutions. The award-winning technologies encompass the entire portfolio of unstructured information assets in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. Clients have deployed the intelligent metadata enabled solutions to improve search, records management, identification and protection of privacy data, migration, text analytics, eDiscovery, and enterprise social networking applications.

Concept Searching is headquartered in the US with offices in the UK, Canada and South Africa. For more information about Concept Searching’s solutions and technologies visit http://www.conceptsearching.com.