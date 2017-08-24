Leah Persaud PhD Candidate; Lehman College, City University of New York; The Graduate Center, City University of New York

The use of gene therapy is well studied due to its potential to treat cancer, the second leading cause of death worldwide. The goal of gene therapy is to introduce functional genetic material into human cells to be transcribed and translated in order to regulate, repair or suppress a molecular mechanism that contributes to a disease state.

Compared to traditional cancer therapies such as surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy, gene therapy is a more personalized and targeted approach because it is based on understanding the genetic profile of a patient’s tumor. The cytokine Interleukin-24 (IL-24), is of special interest for gene therapy because of its selective killing effect on numerous cancer cell types while having no effect on corresponding normal cells.

In this webinar, participants will learn how IL-24 treatment kills cancer cells and ultimately better understand how cell lines are used to decipher molecular signaling pathways for the development of anti-cancer therapeutics.

For this event, Thermo Fisher Scientific has arranged for Leah Persaud, a doctoral candidate at the Lehman College, City University of New York, to be the speaker.

Persaud completed her undergraduate degrees in biology and forensic science from the University of New Haven in Connecticut. As an undergraduate, she performed research on highly specific DNA nucleases for gene therapy at Justus Liebig University in Giessen, Germany. Currently, she is a doctoral candidate at the City University of New York Graduate Center, working in Dr. Moira Sauane's cancer research lab at Lehman College.

LabRoots will host the event September 28, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PDT. To read more about this event, discover what continuing education credits will be offered, or to register for free, click here.

