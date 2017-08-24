“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” Set to Debut in ScreenX Format

ScreenX is a visually beautiful and immersive format that transcends the traditional cinema and movie theatre experience - Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, Twentieth Century Fox

ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection system that provides a 270-degree panoramic film viewing experience within a theatre setting, announced today that the second installment of Fox’s Kingsman franchise will be available in the immersive format.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is the first Twentieth Century Fox film to be converted into the format, and will be available in six countries. In addition to opening in ScreenX, the film will also be premiering in 4DX – CJ 4DPLEX’s alternative immersive format that features motion seats and environmental effects. The film will be made available for bookings on nearly 400 4DX screens in 49 countries around the world.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” will be available at a total of 119 pre-existing ScreenX locations throughout the world, including Korea, China, Thailand, Turkey, Indonesia and the United States.

“ScreenX is a visually beautiful and immersive format that transcends the traditional cinema and movie theatre experience. We’re looking forward to the second installment of the Kingsman franchise to debut in the 270-degree viewing format, and anticipate our fans around the globe to be astonished and immersed in the best way possible,” said Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, Twentieth Century Fox.

“As we grow our presence and footprint here in the States, we’re excited to continue to work with top studios like Twentieth Century Fox to really produce and provide quality content for film viewers around the world. We’re confident that the beautifully shot ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ will wow fans as they witness the film spanning three walls inside a ScreenX auditorium, or enjoy the action and unique experience provided by 4DX,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is directed by Matthew Vaughn, written by Jane Goldman and Matthew Vaughn, based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and stars Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection system used within a theatre setting. It was created in 2012 by CJ CGV, part of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group, as one of the “next cinema formats” along with 4DX, the multisensory cinema technology with motion and environmental effects. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to create an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree format that projects onto three theatre walls. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 121 screens around the world, including 84 screens at 53 locations in South Korea; 27 screens in China; 3 in the United States; 2 in Turkey and Vietnam and 1 in Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is the world’s first 4D cinema company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company created 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. CJ 4DPLEX brings 4DX auditoriums to exhibition partners along with 4DX codes for both major Hollywood blockbusters and local titles. Each auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. Since 2009, more than 450 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. As of August 2017, more than 48,000 4DX seats operate in 395 auditoriums spanning 49 countries. CJ 4DPLEX was named a Most Innovative Company of 2017 in Live Events by Fast Company. For more information, please visit http://www.cj4dplex.com.

About Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution

One of the world’s largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, 20th Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of 20th Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox International Productions, and Twentieth Century Fox Animation.