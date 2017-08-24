The Dog World Drools In Anticipation of National Dog Day 2017

My heart just swells with the endless flow of love the world has for dogs, evidenced by so many adoptions on this day. I'm deeply moved and grateful for the tireless efforts of animal welfare organizations around the globe that help save lives.

National Dog Day is celebrated August 26th annually and was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate, Colleen Paige, also the founder of National Cat Day, as well as many more philanthropic days to celebrate animals and bring attention to their plight. The date of August 26th is significant, as it's the date that Colleen's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" when Colleen was 10 years old and in 2013, National Dog Day was officially adopted into New York State Legislation.

National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. Its mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort. Dogs put their lives on the line every day, for personal protection, for law enforcement, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage, now they're detecting cancer and seizures - things even humans cannot do.

"I'm so excited to witness the continuous growth of this day, trending #1 worldwide on popular social media sites, year after year on August 26th. My heart just swells with the endless flow of love the world has for dogs, evidenced by so many adoptions on this day. I'm deeply moved and grateful for the tireless efforts of animal welfare organizations around the globe that help save lives", says Colleen Paige.

2017 brings a beautiful short film about the unconditional love of dogs, written and directed by Colleen Paige, with an original musical score by London-based composer, Joe Purdue.

Returning partner Autotrader, highlights the best cars for dog lovers. “National Dog Day has been a great partner for the last four years,” says Jessica Stafford, vice president of marketing, Autotrader. “Whether you are car shopping or planning for your next trip, Autotrader is raising awareness of how to properly provide comfort and safety to your four-legged passengers.” For more information about Autotrader's top dog friendly cars and traveling with dogs, visit Autotrader.com/dogday

New partner Lands' End, celebrates National Dog Day in support of Freedom Service Dogs with a celebration that includes special offers on dog merchandise, a customer social media campaign and an internal employee involvement promotion. For more information, visit

LandsEnd.com and FreedomServiceDogs.org

For more information about other National Dog Day partners or becoming a partner, visit NationalDogDay.com