ComplianceOnline’s Upcoming Seminars by Ex-FDA Officials

Seminars by Ex-FDA Officials

Get the comprehensive list of upcoming seminars by ex-FDA officials.

As manufacturing gets increasingly complex with introduction of new technologies and operating procedures, the regulations have become labyrinthine in their scope as well. Companies now not only have to worry about plants they own, but contract manufacturers, foreign facilities and the headache of ensuring that suppliers/vendors are compliant with regulations. The incremental increase in FDA Form 483s and warning letters show that the agency is becoming increasingly stringent in its inspections of facilities and operations.

Attend these seminars from ex-FDA officials to learn how FDA thinks, operates and where it is headed. The seminars are specifically designed for professionals in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, clinical research and food manufacturing companies and covered wide range of topics such as:



FDA's New Import Program for 2017

eCTD Submissions of IND and NDA/BLA to the US FDA, EU and Canada

FDA's GMP Expectations for Phase I and First-in-Man Clinical Trials

Systematic Operating Procedures (SOPs) – What’s Really Required

FDA's Medical Device Software Regulation Strategy

FDA Scrutiny of Promotion and Advertising Practices

Managing Your FDA Inspection: Before, During and After

The Regulations of OTC Drugs

US Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Regulations and ICH GCP Guidelines

Navigating the Maze for Post-Market Compliance -- Complaint Handling, MDRs, Recalls, etc.

Some of the key speakers (former FDA officials) for these seminar include:



Casper E. Uldriks, Former Associate Center Director of FDA's CDRH

Peggy J. Berry, President& CEO, Synergy Consulting (Ex-FDA Official)

Loren Gelber, Regulatory Compliance Consultant (Ex-FDA Official)

Rita Hoffman, Former FDA CDRH Recall Branch Chief

Bill Schwemer, Principal, Schwemer Consulting and Former Senior FDA & Industry Official

David L. Chesney, General Manager, DL Chesney Consulting, LLC (Former FDA Director)

Here are the recent testimonials from some of our attendees:

“Speaker was very knowledgeable. Glimpses "behind the curtain" in to the FDA are quite valuable in my opinion. ComplianceOnline has a broad catalog of professional advancement opportunities,” Manager, Quality Control at Quanterix Corporation.

“The instructor was outstanding and shared great examples which really clarified the application of course material,” Sr. VP Operations at Hologic Gen-Probe.

ComplianceOnline will be adding more live in-person seminars to its schedule for 2017, aimed at further cementing its position as the top providers of compliance training for FDA regulated companies. For more information on the 2017 seminars by ComplianceOnline please click here.

About ComplianceOnline:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance trainings for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (http://www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information please contact:

A Reuben Bernard

Associate Director - ComplianceOnline

2479 East Bayshore Road

Suite 200

Palo Alto, CA, 94303

Phone - 650-620-3937/650-620-3915

Fax - 650-963-2556

Mail: reuben(at)complianceonline(dot)com

Website: http://www.complianceonline.com