Introducing the iCup and iPlate: A Smarter Way to Entertain

With our new tableware, you only need one hand to hold everything, and you don't have to worry about losing your grip and spilling your drink or tossing your fork on the floor.

The creators of the iFork line of flatware are making entertaining easier with the launch of the iCup and iPlate.

The patented interlocking system is designed to securely fit together. The iUtensils click into place on either side of the iPlate. The iCup conveniently slides under the iPlate, securely locking to the base of the plate. This interlocking design allows guests a free hand to eat, politely shake hands, and introduce yourself to others. .



"Everyone can relate to the awkwardness of trying to meet and greet with a plate in one hand and a drink in another," explains CEO Kyle Donovan. "With our new tableware, you only need one hand to hold everything, and you don't have to worry about losing your grip and spilling your drink or tossing your fork on the floor."



Top 5 reasons to love this innovative, interlocking system:



Versatile -- From food festivals and family reunions to boating and dinner parties, this elegant system can be used at any event.

Convenient -- Carrying one's food, drink, and utensils can be done with just one hand. Diners will never forget their fork or where they set their drink.

Sanitary -- Thanks to their signature bump, the utensils rise above dirt and grime and never contact the tabletop.

Time-Saving -- Instead of making multiple trips to the buffet, diners can carry two plates, two cups, and utensils at one time.

Reusable -- Simply wash, dry, and repeat the fun.



The iCup and iPlate are designed to work seamlessly with their line of space saving flatware, which includes the iFork, iSpoon and iKnife.

Currently, all three lines are available in BPA free, recyclable plastic, and the iFork collection is also available in handcrafted stainless steel for an extra touch of luxury.



About

iFork is the original brand of high quality flatware that's used both in the home and in fine dining establishments. Kyle Donovan launched the brand to offer beautiful, versatile, and more sanitary solutions for party goers and diners everywhere.

For additional information, visit https://ifork.com or contact Brooke Daily at brooke(at)veteranpr(dot)com.