V3 Transportation Achieves Strong Ranking on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List

V3 Transportation, an innovator in expedited transportation solutions, is pleased to announce the company has been recognized as a member of the 2017 Inc. 5000 List. Compiled by Inc. Magazine for the past 36 years, the Inc. 5000 features an annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing companies. V3 Transportation, in submitting results to Inc. for the first time, earned the position of 1,034 on the prestigious Inc. 5000.

In 2016, V3 amassed $17.1 million in annual revenue. The Inc. 5000 list uses a three-year growth rate metric for its rankings. V3’s growth rate for the past three years registered 415 percent. An expedited carrier, V3 stands as one of the only asset-based trucking companies within the top 40 companies listed among the logistics and transportation sector of the Inc. 5000.

“V3’s entry as a member of the Inc. 5000 List is a credit to the hard work performed on a daily basis by all the drivers in our network and by our office team supporting their efforts out on the road. Of course, we would not have achieved the first percentage of growth without the opportunities we’ve had to serve our customers,” said V3 Transportation CEO and co-founder Robert Poulos.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” observed Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Since 2013 when Poulos and V3 President John Sliter founded the company with just two laptops and two cell phones, V3 has grown to become a 235-truck expedited fleet piloted by owner-operators. V3 welcomed expedited transportation pioneer Craig Amato as a senior advisor and investor in fall of 2015, while respected expedited veteran Paul Ratcliff joined V3 as the company’s chief operating officer in 2016.

“Given the strong foundation of the company, the great response by customers and the diligent work of the entire team on the road and in the office, it’s no surprise to me that V3 Transportation has entered the Inc. 5000 within the top 20-plus percent of the companies on the list,” said Amato, known as one of the founding fathers of the expedited transportation sector for his launch of Panther II Transportation in 1992. “What V3 has achieved in the expedited market over the past four years is truly remarkable. One of the keys to V3’s success has been its ability to continue to look forward and meet the needs of a changing marketplace. As I look forward, I see great things ahead for a company that understands how to meet the needs in the expedited market.”

V3 has grown its support staff to feature 48 top-flight transportation professionals, serving the strong footprint the company has established in the Midwest and in the Southeast. The company is also working to expand its service network to pursue opportunities in the Southwest and West Coast.

With its headquarters and main terminal near the Cleveland metro area, V3’s time-critical services are highly valued by the automotive industry and other manufacturing concerns. Within the city-by-city breakout of top-performing companies, V3 earned the No. 7 position within the rankings for Cleveland-based companies on the Inc. 5000 List.

“We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the success of V3 and allowed us to earn a ranking alongside the prestigious companies found within the Inc. 5000,” said Mr. Poulos. “Going forward, we believe that there are great opportunities for continued growth within the expedited sector of transportation, and we believe that V3 is well-positioned for the future as we seek to expand our services and the footprint of our overall network.”

About V3 Transportation:

Established in 2013, V3 Transportation has rapidly established a reputation for quality and reliability as an expedited transportation service provider for automotive, high-tech and numerous other industries. V3 has been recognized for excellence by national transportation publications in the areas of customer service and fleet operations. Website: v3transportation.com.