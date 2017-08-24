The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) President Dr. Peter Yellowlees, MD, MBBS, will join the Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health, consistent with ATA’s healthcare leadership role. The Consortium works to raise awareness of the negative effects of climate change on health and to educate the public, its constituents, and policymakers about the long-term health benefits of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, among other preventative measures.

"The Consortium is growing quickly, as an increasing number of medical societies choose to open a dialogue with the American people and their representatives about just how important it is to respond now to climate change,” said Mona Sarfaty, Executive Director, Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health. "We are delighted to welcome the American Telemedicine Association to the Consortium, and we thank the organization for joining us in this work."

Dr. Yellowlees sits on the Consortium's Steering Committee. In this role, he will work with other steering committee members developing strategies to educate and inform policymakers and the publc about health-related climate change issues, help to grow Consortium membership, and work to advance its mission.

“I am pleased to participate in the Consortium’s work and continue ATA’s long-standing commitment to improve the health of all Americans,” said Dr. Yellowlees. “I can think of no more compelling issue affecting the nation’s health than climate change and its detrimental impact.”

Partners in the Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health include: American College of Physicians (ACP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologist (ACOG), National Medical Association (NMA), American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM), American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), American Geriatrics Society (AGS), Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM), Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM), American Association of Community Psychiatrists (AACP), and California Chapter of American College of Emergency Physicians. The consortium represents more than 450,000 physicians.

