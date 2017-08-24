Phunware, an enterprise mobile software company whose mobile application lifecycle management platform helps brands engage, manage and monetize mobile users worldwide, today announced the release of its Audience Building and Engagement Success Bundle, a solution package designed to help businesses kickstart mobile success with mobile user acquisition, audience engagement and licensable data. Drawing on insights from millions of devices and hundreds of granular audience segments, the Bundle will help brands in media and entertainment, hospitality, retail and other industries grow and understand their mobile application audiences.

Most brands today are aware of the need to have a mobile presence, but few understand or can manage the complexity of the mobile application lifecycle. Once a mobile application is launched and live in the app marketplace, the battle to win and engage mobile audiences begins. With more than 5 million apps across the Apple App Store and Google Play, and the average app losing over 95% of its daily active users by day 90, brands face significant challenges to scaling and understanding their mobile audience. Phunware’s Audience Building and Engagement Success Bundle aims to address these challenges and provide brands a data baseline against which they can measure and optimize.

After years honing mobile application lifecycle management expertise, Phunware has found the optimal combination of solutions to help brands convert often siloed mobile strategies into complete mobile application lifecycle management. These are included in the Success Bundle:



Audience Building: With the ability to deliver targeted campaigns across over 30,000 app publishers, brands can identify and convert high-quality app users.

Audience Engagement: Leveraging Phunware’s award-winning creative studio, conversion-driving expertise and access to over 400 audience segments, brands can boost awareness and engagement.

Phunware Data: With global reach and over 800 million monthly active unique devices touching the Phunware platform, Phunware Data can help brands identify user patterns and hidden audience segments as well as understand ad impressions, accurate location, app engagement and more to optimize their strategy and increase return on mobile investment.

“To maximize mobile’s potential to engage, convert and monetize users, brands today must take the long view of mobile application lifecycle management,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and co-founder of Phunware. “Unfortunately, most companies still have gaps in their mobile strategy and often lack the visibility needed to optimize and obtain strong returns on their investments. With this new Success Bundle, we’re in a unique position to help all brands benchmark their existing mobile application portfolios, maximize the effectiveness of their new mobile application portfolio launches and fill both of these strategic gaps in an extremely cost-effective and measurable manner.”

This news follows a series of major awards and achievements from Phunware, including being named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 Honor Roll (for five consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies), closing a record $5.5 million software engagement and receiving multi-year honors from both the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and the Red Herring Top 100. Recently cited as a “potential unicorn to watch in Austin,” the company will continue to expand aggressively outside of Texas in 2018, providing more products and solutions to help brands engage, manage and monetize mobile users.

The Audience Building and Engagement Success Bundle is available in convenient 90-day and 30-day options. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2vpfS2J.

