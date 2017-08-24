Audience at CMT Association Symposium The exchange of ideas used to happen exclusively at live meetings, but the world is flat now and our members are using technology to connect 24 hours a day anywhere in the world. Content has to be accessible anytime from anywhere.

Harvest, the world’s fastest-growing investor network, today announced a ground-breaking partnership to make the best thinking and most innovative strategies of the world’s leading technical analysts available to investors – all in one place.

The new partnership between Harvest and the CMT Association provides proprietary access to videos featuring presentations of leading market analysts such as Ralph Acampora, Chris Verrone, Barry Ritholtz, Robin Griffiths, Hank Pruden, Dan Wantrobski and many others from the Association’s 44th Annual Symposium.

This development builds on the success of collaboration between Harvest and the CMT Association to bring the educational content from live events, seminars, and workshops to a global audience through an industry leading digital platform.

“The CMT Association is excited to expand our relationship with Harvest. Our mission is to advance the discipline of technical analysis. Harvest is essential to bringing the latest developments, applications, and market analysis to a global network of investment professionals.,” said Tyler Wood, Managing Director of Global Business Development for the CMT Association. “The exchange of ideas used to happen exclusively at live meetings, but the world is flat now and our members are using technology to connect 24 hours a day anywhere in the world. Content has to be accessible anytime from anywhere, that’s what Harvest provides."

The new Harvest-CMT Association Symposium Network features topics including:



“Cross-Asset Strategy: Technical Tools for Global Macro Investing”

“TechoQuant; The Merger of Technical Market Insights and Systematic Trading”

“A Tandem Walk Down Wall Street: Two New Statistical Tools”

“New Ideas in Technical Analysis”

“Implied Volatility as a Market Indicator”

“Harvest is always seeking to partner with top investors and their credentialing, professional associations,” said Peter Hans, CEO of Harvest. “The CMT Association has long been a supporter of our platform and we are looking forward to welcoming more of its members into our network.”

Full-access subscriptions to the Harvest-CMT Association Symposium Network are $199 per user annually and include archives from the 2017 and 2016 annual events. Symposium registrants receive free access after registration. Access includes video, slides, asynchronous conversation and networking of all presentations, panel discussions, workshop sessions, and bonus interviews,

About the CMT Association

CMT Association is a global credentialing body with nearly 50 years of service to the financial industry. We believe technical analysis provides the tools to successfully navigate the gap between intrinsic value and market price across all asset classes through a disciplined, systematic approach to market behavior and the law of supply and demand. The Chartered Market Technician® (CMT) designation marks the highest level of training within the discipline and is the preeminent designation for practitioners worldwide. Earning the CMT demonstrates mastery of a core body of knowledge of investment risk in portfolio management; including quantitative approaches to market research and rules based trading system design and testing. We strive to further the profession with diverse opportunities in continuing education, advocacy, ethics awareness, and networking.

About Harvest

Harvest is a digital distribution and behavioral data platform that enables financial firms to compliantly reach connect a targeted, investment-focused audience, in scale. Harvest’s machine learning technology offers financial firms the ability to optimize data-driven sales & marketing ROI. By sharing and distributing insights on Harvest, firms can engage with a reader base of more than 500,000 institutional investors, RIAs, financial planners and High Net Worth investors.