Cognition Corporation is Expanding

Cognition Corporation, a software company specializing in medical device compliance and commercialization, has opened a new office in Warsaw, IN.

As part of their ongoing growth, Cognition Corporation is extending their presence in the Midwestern United States. This new location will provide new and existing customers in the region greater access to Cognition’s highly experienced and knowledgeable team.

“We’re an extension of the application engineering and development teams from the Lexington site,” says John Peyton, one of Cognition’s new team leads in Warsaw. “We’re all very excited to be part of this new expansion.” Mr. Peyton will be heading up Cognition’s quality systems integration team at the new site; other teams being built at the site include product line engineering and asset management.

“These are existing competencies that we want to grow,” says David Cronin, CEO of Cognition. “This is a big moment of growth for us.”

Along with providing greater presence to customers in the region, the Indiana site will also serve to assist the organization with pushing innovation in the Cockpit™ Platform.

“The Indiana teams are all highly experienced in medical device product development remediation,” says Mr. Cronin. “That experience will inform how we continue to develop and innovate.”

Having greater presence in the Midwestern region of the US is part of Cognition’s ongoing strategic growth. Industry reports suggest that medical device organizations in Indiana alone take in more than $10 billion annually.

“We want to build greater awareness of Cognition in the region,” says Mr. Cronin. “The high concentration of medical device organizations there means we absolutely should have a presence there. Our new team in Warsaw will allow us that presence and continue to help with our growth.”

Cognition Corporation, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, has offered solutions for product development compliance for more than fifteen years. Cognition’s core product, Cognition Cockpit™, is used by thousands of users worldwide to manage their product development process and meet regulatory, performance, re-use, and time-to-market goals. For more information, visit http://www.cognition.us or call (781) 271-9300.

