INADEV Corporation, an industry leader in advanced, innovative solutions for federal agencies and commercial enterprises, recently announced an Advisory Board and named the Honorable Thomas (Tom) Davis, Sid Fuchs, Ron Morgan and Steve Mullins to its strategic Board of Advisors. The Board’s purpose is to provide guidance and strategic advice to INADEV’s leadership team, as part of its revenue strategy and long-term growth trajectory.

“We couldn’t be more honored to have these esteemed gentlemen on our Board,” said INADEV CEO Jitesh Sachdev. “They bring a wealth of experience, from all aspects of business, and the kind of institutional knowledge and leadership that we feel confident will help propel our firm to the next level.”

The Honorable Thomas (Tom) M. Davis currently serves as a Director of Federal Government Affairs at Deloitte. He was first elected to public office in 1979, serving on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. In 1994, Tom was elected to Congress to represent the 11th Congressional District of Virginia. Throughout his 14 years in Congress, Tom was widely recognized as a skilled legislator and an honest broker. At Deloitte, Tom continues his effort to bring effective, common sense solutions to government.

Sid Fuchs is the President and Chief Executive Officer, and a Director of MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), a leading National Security company with more than 1,500 employees worldwide that provides innovative engineering, cybersecurity, and product solutions to Defense, Intelligence, Homeland Security and Federal agencies. He is an accomplished and acknowledged leader and executive, and National Security authority, with a 30-year track record of leading and building companies and organizations ranging in size from $100M to more than $1.5B in annual revenue. He was also the President and CEO of TASC, Inc. and is a former CIA Officer.

Ron Morgan is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at MorganFranklin Consulting. After co-founding MorganFranklin in 1998, Ron led all aspects of the firm’s consulting practice, including practice management, business development, client service, and personnel development. He also served as Chief Financial Officer from 1998 to 2004, and he has worked closely with the executive leadership team to shape the company’s strategy and long-term vision. In May 2013, Ron transitioned from his executive role to become board chairman and advisor, focusing on building the company’s brand and developing its people and client relationships.

Steve Mullins is the President of SPM Consulting. He is a Chief Financial Officer to multiple technology companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area including serving as CFO to a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ (InteliData Technologies). For the past 15 years, Steve has subsequently served as the CFO to multiple different technology organizations, assisted with strategic planning, capital raises, and multiple mergers and acquisitions.

“I’m honored to join such a distinguished group of business and community leaders as part of the INADEV Strategic Board of Advisors,” said Sid Fuchs. “INADEV’s solutions, thought leadership, and cutting-edge technology is forward thinking, groundbreaking and profoundly enhancing people’s lives.”

For more information about INADEV, please contact Jitesh Sachdev at 703-286-0862 or jitesh(at)inadev(dot)com.