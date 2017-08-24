Andrews Federal Sponsors 2017 PAG/Fisher House Golf Tournament

Andrews Federal Credit Union recently sponsored the 2017 Presidential Airlift Group (PAG)/Fisher House Golf Tournament in Queenstown, Maryland.

The proceeds from the tournament go to the Fisher House at Joint Base Andrews, MD. Fisher House Foundation is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $360 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

“Our commitment to the support of the Fisher House is unwavering,” said Andrews Federal President & CEO, Jim Hayes. “We could never repay them for the sacrifices they make daily to ensure our safety. Sponsoring this tournament is just our way of saying thanks.”

About the Presidential Airlift Group

The men and women of the Presidential Airlift Group (Air Force One), a division of the 89th Airlift Wing, provide safe and reliable transportation for the President, Vice President, Combat Commanders, senior leaders and the global mobility system of the United States.

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Andrews Federal Credit Union was founded in 1948 to serve the needs of military and civilian personnel by providing a vast array of financial products and services. With over $1.5 billion in assets, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 120,000 members in the District of Columbia, Joint Base Andrews (MD), Springfield, Virginia (VA), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (NJ), and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. In addition, the Credit Union serves as a financial partner with many select employee groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and New Jersey.

