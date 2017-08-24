Inc. Magazine ranked HEBS Digital on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. HEBS Digital’s accelerated global expansion provides more hoteliers with best-of-class hotel technology and solutions fundamental to engaging and acquiring hotel guests, increasing direct bookings, and lowering acquisition and distribution costs.

This global strategy has led to remarkable growth for HEBS Digital and earned the firm, for the second time since 2012, a coveted spot on this list of the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses.

“The HEBS Digital team has worked relentlessly since 2001 to launch technology and solutions that drastically increase direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and improve the bottom line for hoteliers” said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital. “We are proud to be included in this list, and are grateful for our employees and hotel partners across the globe that made this recognition possible.”

Inc. 5000 reports identify Travel and Hospitality as 2017's fastest growing industry with 201% aggregate growth. With HEBS Digital’s award-winning website design and Website Technology Platform, the smartCMS®, and its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests during this time of growth in the industry.

About HEBS Digital:

Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.

Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry’s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.

A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital’s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.

HEBS Digital’s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards, and more.

The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HeBS Digital’s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success(at)hebsdigital(dot)com.

