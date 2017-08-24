New Family Wellness Getaway Now Offered At Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Families can now partake in a new Wellness Getaway together at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya inclusive of physical, culinary and restorative elements. The Family Wellness Getaway features a private yoga class and meditation session on the beach, spa treatments for both parents and kids, a healthy cooking class and in-suite digital detox amenities. The Digital Detox concierge is in charge of taking away all the digital items in the suite, including cell phones, ipads and laptops, and replacing them with board games like Jenga, chess and cards. Overlooking the resort’s oceanfront three-tiered pool and Caribbean Sea, 30-min. restorative spa treatments are included for all members of the family in the resort’s spa cabanas. A select menu of therapeutic treatments range from a relaxing foot or back massage, revitalizing eye treatment and after sun refreshing facial to an Aloe Vera back massage, hair hydrating treatment, grape exfoliation and deep tissue massage.

Additionally, the “Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” resort offers guests personal trainers at its Life Fitness Center - outfitted with state-of-the-art cardio stations with climbers, cross trainers, treadmills and bikes, as well as weight training stations. For the more adventurous and athletic guest, sports activities found on site include kayaking and pedal boats, snorkeling and bicycle tours, beach volleyball, water polo and flag football.

Following all the action, guests can relax and revitalize worked muscles at the lush Se Spa with a leading hydrotherapy facility. Families can find health-conscious fare throughout the resort with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options at each of the 8 fine-dining restaurants. And finally, a family wellness getaway would be incomplete without a full night’s sleep in the Two Bedroom Family Suites, all over 2,000 sq. ft. with one King bed suite and a suite with two queen beds interconnecting, a private terrace with jungle views, 24-hour Suite Service, and more.

Rates start at $516 per adult per night based on double occupancy. Children (up to 12 years old) are $36.50 per night. All-inclusive rates include luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. For more reservations or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please email reservations(at)velasresorts(dot)com, call 1-888-407-4869, or visit http://www.rivieramaya.grandvelas.com.

About Grand Velas Riviera Maya:

Set on 206 acres of pristine jungle and mangroves and with the finest white sand beach in the Riviera Maya, the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an ultra-luxury all-inclusive resort. Guests can choose among three separate ambiances in this Leading Hotel of the World, including adults-only oceanfront, family-friendly ocean view and a Zen-like tropical setting, embraced by the flora and fauna of the Yucatan Peninsula’s jungle. All 539 designer-like suites are exceptionally spacious, more than 1,100 square feet each, all with balconies, and some with private plunge pools. All feature fully stocked mini bars, plasma TVs, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane amenities, artisanal tequila, and Nespresso coffee machines. Bathrooms deserve special mention with walk in glass shower, deep soaking Jacuzzi tubs and marble interior. Eight restaurants, including five gourmet offerings, present a tour through Mexico, Europe and Asia. Cocina de Autor, at the hands of world renowned celebrity chefs Bruno Oteiza, Mikel Alonso and Xavier Pérez Stone, holds the AAA Five Diamond Award, the first all-inclusive restaurant in the world to win this prestigious distinction. Se Spa, a Leading Spa of the World, is the region's largest spa sanctuary at more than 90,000 square feet, known for its authentic Mexican treatments, offerings from around the world and signature seven-step water journey. Other features include 24-hour Personal Concierge; 24/7 in-suite service; three swimming pools; two fitness centers; water sports; innovative Kids Clubs and Teen’s Club; Karaoke Bar; Koi Bar; Piano Bar, and business center. The resort offers more than 91,000 square feet of meeting space and outdoor areas for events inclusive of a 31,000-square-foot Convention Center, able to accommodate up to 2,700 guests. The resort has won numerous awards from Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, USA Today and several other magazines and major companies worldwide, including World Luxury Spa Awards and TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame. Grand Velas Riviera Maya was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and President of Velas Resorts, with his brother Juan Vela, Vice President of Velas Resorts.