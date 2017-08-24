PowerSchool Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in K-12 EdTech

PowerSchool's 20th Anniversary Celebration PowerSchool’s success and longevity is attributed in part to the continuous development of innovative solutions that educators, students, and parents are able to use every day.

PowerSchool, the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, reached a milestone this August, celebrating 20 years of developing innovative software for schools and districts around the world. PowerSchool has experienced exponential growth since its founder, Greg Porter, created a record-keeping software that eventually became PowerSchool SIS. Now, with its suite of solutions reaching more than 30 million students, PowerSchool has transformed the K-12 teaching and learning experience with tools that empower educators to personalize instruction and drive student growth.

“We are proud to celebrate 20 years of improving the K-12 education experience for schools and districts around the world,” stated Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “PowerSchool’s success and longevity is attributed in part to the continuous development of innovative solutions that educators, students, and parents are able to use every day. Our 1,360 employees share a common mission that has also contributed to PowerSchool’s success. We all believe in the power our technology has to transform how educators teach and how students learn. We look forward to the next 20 years of PowerSchool innovation and what that will contribute to the education ecosystem and the future of student learning.”

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, PowerSchool hosted celebrations for employees, family, and friends at its offices nationwide. At PowerSchool’s headquarters in Folsom, California, Greg Porter was invited as a special guest and spoke to employees about the original vision he had for PowerSchool and how it has become a reality with the passion and innovation used to develop the Unified Classroom, an award-winning solution. Porter expressed his appreciation to PowerSchool employees for continuing to impact the K-12 education experience with groundbreaking technology.

“The energy, excitement, and dedication in this room reminds me of the early days when I would code all night and talk to educators all day to build and grow PowerSchool,” Greg Porter shared during an employee town hall address. “I am struck and honored by PowerSchool’s continued innovation and excellence in serving the education community.”

The afternoon of the 20th anniversary celebration was devoted to family activities that celebrated the power of STEM and technology to ignite a passion for learning and prepare children for the jobs of the future. Nearly 300 children across nine offices participated in Code.org’s “Hour of Code” sponsored by PowerSchool. “Hour of Code” is an introductory program designed to help demystify coding and encourage adolescents to learn problem-solving skills, logic, and creativity through computer science. At the Folsom office, PowerSchool also sponsored a PodPi.com session, during which children learned electronics and JavaScript coding by building simple circuits using guided comic book adventures. For the smallest PowerSchool guests, there was a story hour featuring the book, “Rosie Revere, Engineer” by Andrea Beatty, a tale of a young inventor of gadgets and gizmos.

The day was capped off by a public address by PowerSchool’s CEO, Hardeep Gulati, in which he explored the recent successes and expansion of PowerSchool and his vision for the future of education. Since August 2015, PowerSchool has completed seven acquisitions and invested almost $1B to augment and seamlessly integrate the education technology solutions it offers for assessment, analytics, learning management, student registration, special education, behavior, and school finance/HR/ERP.

About PowerSchool Group LLC

PowerSchool is the leading K-12 education technology provider of solutions that improve the education experience for 100 million students, teachers, and parents in over 70 countries around the world. We provide the industry’s first Unified Classroom experience, empowering teachers with best-in-class, secure, and compliant online solutions, including student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, behavior, and special education case management. We streamline school office and administration operations with online solutions for student registration, school choice, and finance/HR/ERP. We drive student growth through digital classroom capabilities and engage families through real-time communications across any device. Visit https://www.powerschool.com/ to learn more.