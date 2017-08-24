For Town Widespread Sink Faucet, Lever Handles

The Michael S Smith For Town Collection is one of the four collections Smith has designed exclusively for KALLISTA. With a relationship that has spanned almost two decades, Smith continues to bring to KALLISTA his remarkable talent to see the world through an imaginative lens and weaves what stirs his senses into his much heralded and often published interiors. Smith gained his inspiration for the For Town collection from the fashionable elegance and refined character of 1930s Park Avenue apartments. Evoking the spirit of vintage bathrooms, this collection mixes classicism with familiar form to accentuate the collection’s traditional roots.

The new For Town Widespread Sink Faucet is a chic alternative to standard faucets both through its design and engineering and reflects the architectural elements found throughout the collection. A commanding silhouette, the For Town Widespread Faucet has a sweeping arched neck that is faceted to pick up and reflect light. The neck flares out as it carries down the length of the faucet neck before terminating to a stepped base. The faucet also features a grander deck-to-aerator design creating more functional space under the faucet spout to speak to its global audience where this is aesthetically preferred and features a discrete lift knob to open and close the drain. For Town Wide Spread Sink Faucet is currently offered in KALLISTA Polished Chrome, Nickel Silver and Brushed Nickel living finishes.

The new Widespread Sink Faucet joins the For Town complete bathroom experience. Included within the portfolio is a pedestal sink, console table, medicine cabinet, mirror, and sconce, whirlpool tub, two-piece high efficiency toilet and colored toilet seat with choice of trim, bath faucet with hand shower in choice of cross or lever handles, deck-mount, sink and single control lavatory faucets, semi-precious stones and French crystal cross handles, hand showers, body sprays, raindome, showerheads, fittings and trims, and accessories. Smith also designed For Town KALLISTA kitchen products including a kitchen sink in White Carrara or Bleu de Chine marble, sink faucet with choice of cross or lever handles and complementing sidespray.

About Michael S Smith

Michael Smith is considered one of the design industry's most respected talents with an international profile of residential and commercial clients. Over the course of his career, Smith has consistently developed a style that has been characterized as a delicate blend of “European tradition and American modernism.”

A native of California, Smith studied interior design at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and went on to continue his studies at The Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Returning to the U.S. a year later, he worked briefly under the tutelage of legendary antiques dealer Gep Durenberger before subsequently moving to New York to work with the well-known designer John Saladino. Three years later, he returned to California and opened a home furnishings store. His design firm was launched in l990.

Michael Smith also serves on the Board of Trustees for Otis College of Art and Design and is a co-chair of the American Friends of the Olympia International Fine Art and Antique Fair. In February 2010, Mr. Smith was appointed by President Obama to the Committee for the Preservation of the White House.

About KALLISTA

KALLISTA is known for its designs of luxury plumbing products, offering faucets and fixtures thoughtfully created for tasteful, whole-bath solutions. KALLISTA is available in fine showrooms in major cities throughout the world.

Kallista is a division of the Kohler Co. Interiors Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co. Kallista, Ann Sacks Tile and Stone, Inc., and Robern mirrored cabinetry and vanities are part of the Kohler Interiors Decorative Products sector.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.

For additional information regarding the For Town collection and other KALLISTA products, consumers can visit http://www.kallista.com.