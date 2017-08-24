Keystone Partners, a Boston-based career transition and leadership development firm, announced today that it has been named “Best Lawyer Outplacement Service” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. In its first ever 2017 Reader Rankings program, the publication recognizes the businesses and organizations that support professionals each day within their specific areas of practice.

“We are honored to receive recognition for our work with the legal community,” said Colleen Torell, Vice President & Senior Consultant of Keystone Associates Legal, a division of Keystone Partners. “We understand the pressures and nuances of the legal marketplace and have created a customized service to enable attorneys to make a seamless transition into new roles.”

Keystone Associates Legal has provided career transition services to lawyers and legal professionals throughout New England for more than 30 years. The Keystone team has worked with hundreds of partners, general counsel, and attorneys at all levels – both in-house and at top law firms – to successfully transition them into new positions or careers.

“Keystone provides a unique approach to supporting attorneys in transition. We bring a mix of in-person support and technology-based tools from JDs, former law firm development experts, legal recruiters, and other HR specialists, to prepare legal candidates for their next position.” said Elaine Varelas, Managing Partner, Keystone Partners.

Keystone Associates Legal offers in-depth and specialized career management solutions for attorneys and legal professionals at all levels. Keystone Associates Legal service offerings include outplacement, coaching, leadership development, retirement, and career reinvention. Each program is tailored to meet the unique needs of lawyers, legal professionals, corporate, non-profit, and government legal department professionals as they strive to achieve their career goals.

About Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly was founded in 1972. It reports decisions issued by all the state and federal courts in Massachusetts, as well as changes to court rules, verdict & settlement reports, bar-discipline notices and all other news vital to attorneys in the commonwealth. Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly also covers hundreds of rulings from state and federal trial courts in Massachusetts, and state agencies like the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. And Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly now covers thousands of unpublished decisions from the Appeals Court – every ruling issued by the court.

About Keystone Partners

Keystone Partners is a leading talent management and career transition services consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Keystone works with organizations in New England, North Carolina, and around the world to efficiently and effectively address their career management and leadership development needs. Keystone Partners' divisions include Keystone Associates, which provides comprehensive career management services through executive level; Essex Partners, a premier career consultancy exclusively for senior executives; and Camden Consulting Group, leadership and talent management experts who help leaders and their organizations learn, develop, grow and thrive. Keystone Partners is also a founding partner of Career Partners International.

About Career Partners International

Founded in 1987, Career Partners International is a leading provider of Outplacement, Career Management, Executive Coaching and Leadership Development services from more than 300 offices in over 45 countries. Employers around the world trust Career Partners International’s local market experts to provide the best possible outcomes for employees across Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.