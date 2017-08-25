7th Annual Austin Amazing Pet Expo Sets Record Numbers

Austin Pet Expo

Amazing Pet Expos, promoters of the 7th annual Austin Pet Expo, are pleased to announce new records achieved at their annual event last weekend. The event, which took place at the Palmer Events Center saw over 15,000 attendees over the two-day event and adopted out over 100 rescue animals from the Petfinder.com Mega Adoption Area.

“As a company, we only support adoptable pets," said Vice President Ethan Barnett. "Certainly, we recognize that there are respectable breeders out there, but there are also so many pets in dire need of a good home and we are so thankful for the work that our participating rescue organizations do. The Austin Pet Expo is a wonderful showcase for these pets and for people who are looking for a new forever friend.”

In addition to a record number of on-site adoptions, the two day event featured an Agility Course, sponsored by State Farm, where attendees were able to try out agility to see if their pet was the next agility star. It also included low-cost vaccinations from Pet Medical Services, P.C., free nail trims by PAWS Humane Society, a large reptile area from Austin Reptile Shows and a Bird Area by A Parront's Love Small Bird Rescue.

“The Austin animal community was well represented and featured a diverse number of pets and potential pets," said Barnett. "One of the best things about this event is it is not just a dog and cat show, but an all-encompassing show for any pet parent.”

Over 10 local, non-profit rescue organizations from around the Austin area participated in the event this year and reported a total of over 100 pet adoptions as a result of the event. On average, in 26 shows across the country, organizers report over 5,000 adoptions annually from the Petfinder.com Mega Adoption Area as a result of their events.

“We love to support local pet communities in any way possible and our goal is to make everyone a better pet companion," said Barnett. "The Austin pet community is so passionate about their pets and seems to live a healthy, outdoor and active lifestyle with their pets.”

As a result of the strong showing in Austin this year, over 20 exhibitors have already booked their space for 2018. Organizers have begun preparing for the next Austin Pet Expo and the 8th annual show will once again be held at the Palmer Events Center. Exhibitors are invited to contact Amazing Pet Expos to register over the phone by calling 800-977-3609.