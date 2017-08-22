We attract dynamic clients that want to be empowered – not constrained – by the technology they utilize – Richard Wolfe, CEO and co-founder of Empyrean.

Empyrean Benefit Solutions, Inc., the Hi-Touch Benefits Administration company, today announced that it is on pace to have its strongest year ever – both in sales growth and client retention.

With its focus on modern and adaptive technology, responsive and thorough service, and comprehensive reporting options for employers’ continuing Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirements, Empyrean more than doubled its new client total compared to the first-half of 2016. Empyrean has welcomed premier companies in consumer goods, retailing, manufacturing, business services, entertainment, and healthcare to its platform in 2017.

“Empyrean empowers companies to execute their benefit strategies, and provide an excellent and engaging employee experience during Annual Enrollment, and throughout the year,” said Richard Wolfe, Empyrean’s co-founder and CEO. “We continue to listen closely to the needs of our clients and develop smart technology that enables employers to simplify complex benefit issues in order to better manage the employee needs and business cost and risk.”

In October, Empyrean will celebrate the ten year anniversary of its first client go-live. That client, along with Empyrean’s other initial clients, are still with the company. Empyrean has stayed ahead of market drivers and client demands – proactively offering the industry’s most adaptive benefits tools, and continuously delivering technology and service products that enable the widest degree of plan and product flexibility for the businesses it serves.

In addition to its technology, Empyrean is lauded by clients for its responsive, experienced service throughout implementation and into ongoing administration – important factors that contribute to its exceptionally high client and revenue retention rate.

The company recently acknowledged the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of Bloom Health, based in Minneapolis, as well as the opening of its second Service Center in La Vergne, Tennessee, near Nashville. The addition of these two locations has allowed Empyrean to tap into top customer service and technology talent in new key markets.

“We attract dynamic clients that want to be empowered – not constrained – by the technology they utilize,” continued Wolfe. “The entire Empyrean family remains sharply focused on articulating and delivering our strong product vision with outstanding service and technology. We are excited to build on the momentum of the first-half of the year as we continue to deliver powerful products to Empyrean’s diverse and rapidly expanding client base.”

About Empyrean

Empyrean Benefit Solutions manages employee health and welfare benefits programs, combining the industry’s most modern, client-adaptive, and configurable benefits technology platform with expert, responsive service to deliver Hi-Touch Benefits Administration. Empyrean provides market-leading enrollment, eligibility management, ACA reporting, and other plan administration services that empower employers, insurance brokers, and healthcare exchanges to meet ever-evolving benefit challenges. Founded in 2006, Empyrean’s integrated platform serves over three million annual participants across a wide spectrum of sizes, industries, and complexities. For more information, please visit http://www.GoEmpyrean.com.