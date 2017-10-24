Molosser Apparel's Aegis All-Weather Dog Jacket "We literally control the weather inside the Aegis All-Weather Dog Jacket to help maintain a dog's vital core temperature —independent of varying external weather conditions."

Molosser Apparel is proud to introduce its Aegis [Noun. Ae-gis \ e-jes also a-\] All-Weather Canine Protection System™ an all-weather jacket to keep your dog dry, warm, comfortable and safe outdoors. Molosser’s innovative Aegis dog jacket is impervious to rain, standing-water, wind, cold air, sleet, snow, dirt, mud and road salts.

It’s made of durable, waterproof and windproof Polartec® NeoShell® and Windbloc® fabric.

It also features reflective elements providing 360° low-light visibility and three independently variable size adjustments for a customizable fit.

This lightweight, four-layer, four-way stretch, ultra-high performance technical soft-shell for dogs is available in six standard sizes (XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL) in two different color ways (Orange/Black or Black/Heather Grey) for $495 retail.

Shipping this fall, the Aegis All-Weather Dog Jacket comes in its own carry bag––a $149 value—while supplies last.

“Employing sophisticated canine body-mapping techniques, design-specific placement of highly specialized technical fabric panels and high-tech weather-tight closures, we establish what meteorologists and weather scientists call a 'micro-climate' between the dog's body and the three interdependently functioning layers of the Aegis All-Weather Jacket,” said Larry Herman, founder and CEO. “We literally control the weather inside the Aegis All-Weather Dog Jacket to help maintain a dog's vital core temperature—independent of varying external weather conditions.”

For more information on Molosser Apparel, and/or to order the premiere Aegis Jacket, visit http://www.molosserapparel.com, email info(at)molosserapparel.com or call (800) 403-8405.

Founded in 2012 and based in Redondo Beach, California, Molosser Apparel is a design-focused, technology-driven and value-based canine apparel company. Its application specific garments (ASG’s) are designed, engineered and manufactured using only the highest quality branded technical fabrics, zippers, trim elements and state-of-the-art design tools. Molosser’s Aegis All-Weather Dog Jacketˇ received a prestigious Polartec® APEX Malden Award celebrating the brands and designers that push the boundaries of style and innovation. Molosser Apparel’s mission is to enhance, protect, preserve and celebrate canine life. The Southern California-based company supports dog rescue and related charitable organizations.

Please follow us on Facebook @Molasser Apparel, Twitter @MolosserApparel and Instagram @Muttley12.