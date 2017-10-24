Midland IRA & 1031 Midland is a great place to work!

Midland IRA, headquartered in Fort Myers and Chicago, hires Human Resource Director, Pat Nosalik. She will be working in the expanding Fort Myers office.

Midland IRA is a self-directed retirement plan administrator that provides tax-deferred and tax-free investment opportunities, superior customer service, and educational tools to assist investors in realizing the maximum benefits possible in their retirement accounts. The company sets a high standard in providing personal, professional service to their clients across the nation. Pat Nosalik will learn all aspects of the company and will work in the Human Resources Department.

Nosalik is originally from Englewood, New Jersey. She graduated from Barry University located in Miami Shores, Florida with her degree in Human Resources. Before being hired at Midland IRA, Nosalik worked with CenturyLink in the Human Resource department. In her free time, Nosalik enjoys traveling, gardening, and helping others.

When asked about how she felt about his new job Nosalik replied, “Midland is a great place to work!” The staff is pleased to welcome Pat Nosalik on board!

About Midland IRA

Midland IRA is a self-directed IRA administrator that provides tax-deferred and tax-free investment opportunities, superior customer service, and educational tools to assist investors in realizing the maximum benefits possible within IRAs. Midland IRA makes it easy to use self-directed retirement plans to invest in assets that the individual investor knows, understands, and can control. Midland IRA is also a 1031 exchange qualified intermediary. To learn more visit www(dot)MidlandIRA(dot)com.