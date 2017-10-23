We are able to offer our customers the best in cutting edge technology utilizing the Microsoft platform.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co., a leading provider of financial management, community development, and vehicle for hire regulation management software, has upgraded its FastTrackGov product on the Microsoft Dynamics platform from Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 to Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365.

Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 benefits allow our customers to use cutting edge technology that drives digital transformation into their business on a daily basis by offering the following features:



Tile-themed navigation similar to Windows 8

Allows users to access data in a more streamlined fashion with “less clicks”

Flattened, more dynamic interface

While the Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 upgrade offers many advantages, one of our favorites is the “Global Search” option where customers can seamlessly search by a keyword within all modules/entities within 365.

“With the new Microsoft Dynamics 365, we are extremely excited,” says Bobbi Wernle, Director of Sales and Account Management at Mitchell Humphrey & Co. “We are able to offer our customers the best in cutting edge technology utilizing the Microsoft platform.”

About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co. offers a broad range of software including Financials, Community Development, and Vehicle for Hire Regulation applications. For more information about Mitchell Humphrey & Co., please visit http://www.mitchellhumphrey.com.