Lean Kanban, Inc Expands Leadership Team

Lean Kanban, Inc., leading management training certification and licensing organization for the Kanban Method and Enterprise Services Planning, announces a reorganization of the company’s executive team to better serve the growing demand for its professional products and services.

Todd Little, software industry executive, Agile Leadership consultant and author, joins the leadership team as Chief Executive Officer. In addition to his broad experience as an executive at Landmark Graphics/Halliburton and as VP Product Development at IHS, Todd brings extensive experience in the development of the Agile community since 2002.

"It has been amazing to watch the growth of agility over the last 15 years, and in particular the evolution of Kanban these past 10 years," said Little. "It will be thrilling to join in the incredible momentum Lean Kanban has achieved."

With Lean Kanban chairman David J Anderson, Todd co-founded the Agile Leadership Network in 2005 and served as its president. He also served on the board of the Agile Alliance numerous years. Todd co-founded the Agile Development Conference in 2003 and served as Conference Chair 4 times. He was Co-Chair of the Agile Executive Summit from 2012-2013.

"Todd has amazing experience and insight with events and the Agile community," said David J Anderson, chairman of Lean Kanban Inc. "We are ready to move to the next level of Kanban adoption in the global market and Todd’s expertise and experience positions us well to meet our growth forecasts "

Janice Linden-Reed, former CEO, will take on a new role as Chief Program Officer, in charge of the Lean Kanban University brand, educational program development, partnerships, community outreach and market growth worldwide.

"We have seen significant growth in our professional development programs,” said Janice Linden-Reed. "We are reorganizing to focus on the explosive growth of the Kanban community. We have the ‘Dream Team’ of Kanban trainers and coaches worldwide and they are changing the way management is performed across a range of professional services industries."

David J Anderson, who first adapted Kanban concepts for use in professional services within Microsoft’s IT department in 2004, remains as Chairman of Lean Kanban, Inc. Anderson is currently on a sabbatical from consulting and teaching, in order to focus on developing new ideas and supporting materials including the Kanban Maturity Model (KMM) and his latest book, “Fit-for-Purpose: How Modern Businesses Find, Satisfy & Keep Customers” due for publication in October. Anderson added, “Todd’s management expertise will complement my leadership, as I focus on both broadening and deepening our product and service offerings with new ideas, new books and new training curricula in 2018 and beyond. I’m excited about the future of the Lean Kanban brand and the changes we are making to bring our ideas to a wider global audience.”

About Lean Kanban, Inc.

Lean Kanban is a management training company which operates globally based out of Seattle, Washington. Founded by David J. Anderson in 2008, it operates a family of businesses under a series of related brands: Lean Kanban University, its global licensed training & certification business; The David J. Anderson School of Management based at its Seattle headquarters; Lean Kanban Conferences, for educational events and community development; Lean Kanban Services, its consulting and services arm; and its publishing business with the Lean Kanban University Press and Blue Hole Press imprints.

For more information, please contact info(at)leankanban.com