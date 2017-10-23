Ensure that accurate storage and transmission of lab data provides a robust foundation for analyses in your lab with August’s white paper. METTLER TOLEDO’s new white paper, “Management of Weighing Results”, presents the pros and cons of three digital data-management strategies that can be refined to meet the needs of a lab.

Accurate weighing and correct data transfer and storage are vital steps in a laboratory’s weighing procedures. Yet when operators perform repetitive tasks and write results by hand, numbers are sometimes transposed and samples mixed up. This can cause aggravation, heightened costs and rework.

Ensuring a balance can effortlessly print, store or transfer results is key to ensuring ongoing data accuracy. Many labs feel this kind of technology is out of reach, but great accuracy and time-saving can be made by adding a simple printer.

METTLER TOLEDO’s new white paper, “Management of Weighing Results”, presents the pros and cons of three digital data-management strategies that can be refined to meet the needs of a lab:



Output to printer. Physical output and storage helps prevent transcription errors.

Transfer to computer. This standalone solution offers easier storage, transfer and analysis.

Centralized maintenance. This robust option allows real-time analysis and integration with other lab systems.

This tiered approach will help determine which level of digital data-capture is right for any lab and budget.

“Management of Weighing Results”—part of the lab-equipment leader’s year-long e-Calendar—is available free of charge.

Future e-Calendar installments will continue to highlight lab-performance ideas to help optimize processes and improve accuracy.

