Harbortouch Salon & Spa POS System Harbortouch Salon & Spa expands the company's free POS program into a large new market that has been largely underserved.

Harbortouch, a leading business technology company having served over 300,000 merchants across the nation and processing in excess of $12 billion annually, today announced the expansion of its innovative POS-as-a-Service program with the launch of a new premium software suite for the Salon & Spa industry, which will run on a brand new hardware platform.

Harbortouch Salon & Spa represents Harbortouch’s entrance into an entirely new vertical with over 82,000 locations in the US. The new offering expands the company’s POS-as-a-Service program to a market that has been notably underserved up until now. The powerful software suite includes a wide range of industry-specific features such as an appointment calendar, walk-in management, multi-station support and email/text reminders. It also supports retail sales and has comprehensive remote reporting capabilities through Lighthouse.

This package will be offered with no up-front costs and only $69/month, which includes the software, hardware, installation and training.

Harbortouch Salon & Spa will run on a brand new hardware platform called Elite III. This hardware offers a sleek brushed aluminum design as well as an improved touchscreen and a more powerful processor for superior performance.

Harbortouch CEO Jared Isaacman states, “Our free POS program has transformed the entire point-of-sale industry by making high-value POS solutions more affordable and accessible to small and mid-sized businesses. While many startups have been hailed as ‘disruptive’ in the payments industry, Harbortouch has been a proven disruptor, delivering game-changing programs time after time during our 17 years in business. Our innovative as-a-Service sales model represents true disruption by offering cutting-edge products at an unheard-of price point. The new software package bolsters this revolutionary offering by expanding the program into the underserved salon and spa markets.”

For more information about Harbortouch’s free POS program, visit http://www.harbortouch.com.

About Harbortouch

Harbortouch is a leading business technology company and pioneer of the POS-as-a-Service business model, having served over 300,000 merchants in 17 years in business and currently processing more than $12 billion annually. The company offers a revolutionary free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support. A six-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree and recipient of numerous industry awards, Harbortouch has been widely recognized for its innovative and disruptive POS and payment solutions. For additional information, visit http://www.harbortouch.com.