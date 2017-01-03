SoloingOnline Celebrates One Year Anniversary

"Too many business websites simply are not optimized and do not generate traffic. SoloingOnline's concept is to both optimize sites and develop ongoing campaigns that generate visitors and ultimately evangelists" -Thad Brown, Founder

SoloingOnline is pleased to announce the one year anniversary of SoloingOnline.com (https://soloingonline.com).

SoloingOnline, a Search Engine Optimization ("SEO") and Social Media Marketing ("SMM") consulting and training firm was founded by Thad M Brown. Mr Brown is a California and Texas Certified Public Accountant (“CPA”) a Certified Financial Planner (“CFP”) and holds a Master’s Degree in Tax Law from the University of Denver, Denver, Colorado.

Mr. Brown was previously the CFO of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation a NYSE listed Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) and was the Managing Director of Pacific Income Advisors (“PIA”) a multi billion dollar Registered Investment Advisory (“RIA”) in Santa Monica, California since 2002.

Prior to Anworth and PIA, Mr. Brown was engaged as COO of Provident Investment Counsel, a $27 billion RIA and as Partner-In-Charge of Brown, Tinnin & Co., a Denver, Colorado public accounting firm. He also served in the tax department of Touche, Ross & Co. CPA’s.

SoloingOnline.com (https://soloingonline.com) was developed to meet the needs of the many businesses who deploy their business websites as either Digital Marketing Strategies or Digital Platforms but fail to develop sufficient, if any, tangible traffic.

SoloingOnline.com (https://soloingonline.com) will soon be launching online training courses, which cover the technical skills necessary to confirm, engage and solicit traffic on professional websites. These will directly benefit businesses, professions and charitable entities.

SoloingOnline.com (https://soloingonline.com) provides content, courses and consulting in the area of Search Engine Optimization (“SEO”), Social Media Marketing (“SMM”) and Internet Marketing Campaign strategies to enable businesses, professionals and charitable concerns develop, to monitor and maintain the appropriate marketing strategies that will enable high ranking organic search results.