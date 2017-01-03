Soft Serve Solutions Offering Soft Serve Machine Program

"This is a great opportunity for schools, universities, hospitals and food service to participate in at no upfront cost,” said Barbara Gennicks.

Soft Serve Solutions a company providing restaurants, yogurt and ice cream shops with soft serve products is offering a soft serve machine program. While making the announcement the company representative said that the program is ideal for institutions: hospitals, food service outlets, and universities. "This is a great opportunity for schools, universities, hospitals and food service to participate in at no upfront cost,” said Barbara Gennicks.

The program includes the machine, setup and training, and a full service maintenance program. The company has a team of highly trained and experienced employees, which help customers with installation, training, ongoing support and maintenance of the machine. The Machine choices include single flavor, two flavors with a twist and three flavors with a two twist option.

According to Barbara, the Soft Serve Machine Program has a solution for soft serve ice cream, milkshakes, frozen yogurt, Italian ice, smoothies and gelatos. “We even provide all the cleaning supplies," added Barbara Gennicks while outlining the additional services that are offered by the company.

Soft Serve Solutions supplies its products to restaurant and the food service industry. The company offers new and refurbished machines, parts, supplies and consulting services as well as fast shipping on parts. The company has highly trained and experienced employees; the team, according to Barbara Gennicks, helps customers with soft serve throughout the United States and the Caribbean. The company is not only involved in supplying the machines but also helps in maintenance including cleaning and sanitizing.

For those interested in the Soft Serve Machine Program, more information can be obtained from https://softservesolutions.biz/machine-program/.

For more information about the company, customers can visit the website: http://www.softservesolutions.biz.

About

Soft Serve Solutions is a family owned business created to help independent restaurants, ice cream shops, frozen yogurt shops, schools and hospitals with offering soft serve products to their customers. Soft Serve Solutions is located in the Midwest. Through experience and a large network of resources the company has many solutions to help business succeed and grow. The company’s mission is to offer personal service to its customers all while reducing costs and delivery times of products and services.

###

CONTACT: Jake Thatcher

Soft Serve Solutions, Inc

812.512.9336

jake(at)softservesolutions(dot)biz

http://www.softservesolutions.biz